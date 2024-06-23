Corey Gauff Discusses Similarities and Differences Raising Tennis Star Coco, Baseball Prodigy Codey

USA Baseball’s Nationwide Staff Championships has seen its fair proportion of high-profile athletes and their households make an look on the Nationwide Coaching Camp over time, and this yr’s 2024 16U NC Champs are not any completely different.

The San Diego Padres Scout Staff entered into the match pool with a roster that included beginning catcher Codey Gauff. Gauff comes from a protracted line of athletes in his household, together with his older sister, skilled tennis participant Coco Gauff.

Corey Gauff, their father, has been there for the pair since they began their athletic careers, being credited as Coco’s first tennis coach whereas additionally serving to Codey alongside the best way along with his baseball endeavors.

“It has been good to see them develop up and compete within the sports activities that they love whereas additionally preserving their teachers first. I like that they nonetheless wish to be taught and get higher on a regular basis,” stated Corey.

Corey is pleased with the pairs’ athletic accomplishments, however acknowledges that the siblings have had completely different upbringings with reference to their athletic careers. Coco had her thoughts set on tennis whereas Codey examined out completely different sports activities earlier than deciding that he wished to pursue baseball.

“Coco selected what she wished to do very early on. Codey performed soccer for a bit of bit and a few basketball, form of arriving at baseball a bit of bit later in life than Coco did with tennis, however they each labored actually arduous rising up,” stated Corey. “They each have distinctive talent units of their respective sports activities. It’s been nice to observe them develop.”

With steady practices, conferences, and video games, the lifetime of an athlete may be fairly busy, and for the mother and father it presents a couple of challenges. Particularly when elevating a family with a number of athletes.

“It is powerful for us, the mother and father, generally as a result of we’re not at each recreation for them. Coco is definitely enjoying proper now whereas Codey’s recreation is happening,” Corey stated.

Though being the guardian of a number of athletes can take its toll, Corey enjoys each little bit of the method, seeing his kids develop in life and in every of their sports activities. He hopes they proceed to enhance every single day inside their sport and out of doors of it as properly.

“The principle factor they should proceed to do is concentrate on their craft whereas at all times ensuring to maintain working arduous to get higher. They should perceive what they should enhance, and to maintain doing the issues that they do properly,” stated Corey. “I would like them to essentially have enjoyable alongside the best way, as a result of they are going to be residing their lives longer with out sport than they’re with it.”