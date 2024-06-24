Copa América: USMNT cruises to businesslike win over Bolivia on goals from Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun

USMNT captain Christian Pulisic opened the scoring within the staff’s Copa América opener towards Bolivia at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. (Picture by John Todd/ISI Images/Getty Photographs for USSF)

ARLINGTON, Texas — In its first of two pre-tests on the 2024 Copa América, the U.S. males’s nationwide staff wasted no time. It knew that with each passing scoreless minute, followers would develop stressed; it knew that with each toothless possession, Bolivian confidence would develop. So, within the third minute of the USMNT’s Copa América opener right here at AT&T Stadium, Christian Pulisic, Captain America, took management.

He curled a magnificence into the highest nook, and set an emphatic tone.

He preempted and blasted away any and all American concern.

Pulisic’s early objective kickstarted the USMNT to a 2-0 win over Bolivia on Sunday — and to what it hopes can be a affluent event.

In some ways, the USMNT had to beat Bolivia, and easily did what it was advised. The efficiency was extra passable than scintillating, extra businesslike than thrilling or convincing. At instances, it was boring, even boring.

But it surely was ample. After first-half momentum appeared to have fizzled, Folarin Balogun doubled the lead, and put Bolivia to mattress.

After halftime, “U-S-A” chants started to refrain round JerryWorld, the 80,000-seat house of the Dallas Cowboys. The wave rolled counter-clockwise, enlivening an environment that many feared can be stale.

The 400 degree was certainly principally empty, however 47,873 followers crammed the decrease bowls of the colossal constructing. They almost erupted when Ricardo Pepi latched onto a slew of second-half probabilities; in some way, none of his pictures — some from shut vary, some struck properly — discovered the again of the online.

Though they did not get a second-half objective, although, a lot of the followers appeared to understand the present.

They may even respect that this was one thing of an appetizer; and that the checks will solely get harder from right here. Bolivia, arguably, is the worst staff at this Copa América. Panama, a feisty CONCACAF foe, is subsequent on Thursday in Atlanta.

Then comes Uruguay in Kansas Metropolis, after which a possible quarterfinal, possible towards Colombia or Brazil. That’s the place this chapter of the USMNT story — and maybe of Gregg Berhalter’s second cycle on the staff’s helm — can be written.

The U.S. entered this event at a possible inflection level of the Berhalter period. Come mid-July, it might have signature wins and proof of idea; or it might have proof that pre-2022 progress has stagnated, and that the coach has to go.

Sunday, by means of that lens, was all danger and no reward. It was peril to be prevented slightly than a possibility to ascend. A win was the expectation, the demand. Something much less would’ve been an enormous disappointment.

So, it was an expectation met. It was three factors that the U.S. will take to Atlanta.

Panama and Uruguay play later Sunday night time in a sport that can outline the form of the group getting into Matchday 2.