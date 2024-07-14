Copa America final live updates: Argentina-Colombia score, time, TV

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Copa America ultimate is tonight, and just one workforce can be victorious.

Argentina, the reigning World Cup champions led by captain Lionel Messi, hopes to make historical past with their second straight Copa America title.

In the meantime, Colombia − driving a 28-game unbeaten streak into the ultimate −hopes to win its second Copa America ultimate and avenge its final defeat, which got here towards Argentina in February 2022.

The Copa America ultimate begins at 8 p.m. ET Sunday inside Onerous Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Observe alongside right here as USA TODAY Sports activities supplies dwell updates from tonight’s match in Miami:

Easy methods to watch Argentina vs. Colombia Copa America ultimate on TV

The Argentina and Colombia match can be broadcast on FOX in English, Univision in Spanish.

Easy methods to dwell stream Argentina vs. Colombia in Copa America

A dwell stream may be discovered on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports activities app in English, and on TUDN in Spanish.

Is Messi enjoying in Copa America ultimate tonight?

Sure, Messi is enjoying. He’s anticipated to begin in tonight’s ultimate, his ninth for the Argentine nationwide workforce.

What’s on the road for Argentina in Copa America ultimate?

Messi and Argentina may put the ultimate contact on one of many biggest dynasties soccer has ever seen.

One other Copa America title tonight can be Argentina’s fourth main worldwide championship in a three-year span.

Argentina received Copa America 2021. It beat the Euro 2021 champions, Italy, within the 2022 Finalissima two summers in the past. Argentina received the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

What’s on the road for Colombia in Copa America ultimate?

Colombia was unable to compete within the Qatar World Cup, so this Copa America has been a major expertise for the nationwide workforce and the nation.

Colombia hopes to win its second Copa America title (2001), and can play in its third Copa America ultimate (1975, 2001).

Argentina vs. Colombia, Copa America ultimate prediction

Argentina 2, Colombia 1: James Rodriguez would possibly manufacture a set piece to get on the board, however Argentina will depend on targets from Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria to win this title like they did their others, behind their elder statesman. Sorry, to my Colombian buddies. However this Argentina dynasty isn’t coming to an finish tonight. − Safid Deen, Lionel Messi reporter.

Argentina vs. Colombia Copa America ultimate betting odds

Argentina has +110 odds to win through the 90-minute match, whereas a draw is +190, and a Colombia win is +320, in keeping with BETMGM. To elevate the trophy, Argentina has -190 odds, whereas Colombia has +138.

How lengthy is Colombia’s unbeaten streak?

Colombia has not misplaced in its final 28 matches. Its final loss was a 1-0 defeat to Argentina in an Olympic qualifying match on Feb. 1, 2022.

Argentina’s report within the final three years

Argentina has misplaced simply three of its final 63 matches. Their final three losses: to Brazil within the Copa America 2019 semifinal; to Saudi Arabia within the 2022 World Cup opener; and to Uruguay in Olympic qualifying final November.

Will it’s Messi’s final recreation with Argentina?

Messi, the 37-year-old Inter Miami star in Main League Soccer, may presumably play his final match in a significant event for Argentina through the Copa America ultimate. Though Messi has left the door open on enjoying in World Cup 2026, pending his well being and need to maintain enjoying, this match may very well be his final in a significant event if he modifies his thoughts.

Tonight’s match would be the ultimate one in an Argentine jersey for Angel Di Maria, the big-game scorer who has helped Messi elevate the worldwide monkey off his again through the membership’s current run of championships.

When will Messi retire? Right here’s what he stated about retirement

Messi, 37, has left the door open about enjoying within the 2026 World Cup. Right here’s what he’s stated earlier this yr about when he may probably retire.

Messi holding Lamine Yamal child viral photographs

It’s surreal to think about how Messi posed with 17-year-old Spain phenom Lamine Yamal for these photographs when Yamal was only a child. Right here’s the story behind the viral photographs of Messi and Yamal.

Uruguay vs. Canada, Copa America third-place match outcome

Luis Suarez, the Inter Miami star and Uruguay’s main scorer, got here to his nation’s rescue with a late objective within the ultimate minutes of stoppage time to pressure a tie and penalty shootout. Suarez additionally kicked the game-winning penalty kick to assist Uruguay beat Canada 2-2 (4-3 on penalties) within the Copa America third-place match.

Canada completed Copa America 2024 in fourth place, however with an impressive displaying forward of World Cup 2026.