Copa America final 2024: Lionel Messi exits after leg injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s night time ended early in the course of the Copa America last when he emotionally exited the sphere within the sixty fourth minute with an obvious leg harm on Sunday night time.

The 37-year-old appeared to undergo a noncontact harm whereas operating full velocity on the pitch as defending champ Argentina remained in a scoreless match towards Colombia.

Messi instantly regarded towards the Argentina bench as he went to the bottom. He remained down for a number of minutes as trainers got here out. He was helped to his ft and instantly took his shoe off his proper foot.

As he walked off the sphere, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner took off his captains armband and threw his shoe to the bottom in frustration. An emotional Messi was then proven overlaying his face, sobbing in his seat.

Messi went down within the first half after touchdown awkwardly when chasing a ball out of bounds. He rolled over a number of instances as he grabbed at his decrease proper leg. Trainers labored on the world for a couple of minutes earlier than serving to him to his ft. He walked slowly towards the sideline earlier than returning to the sport.

Messi had been coping with a leg harm and discomfort by way of a lot of the event and missed Argentina’s group stage finale. He had one shot try within the first half Sunday.

___

AP Copa America protection: