Copa America 2024: Updated Bracket After Canada vs. Venezuela Quarter-Final Results | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

B/R Soccer

One other day of the Copa América knockout spherical ended with one other penalty shootout.

Canada and Venezuela went into the top of stoppage time even at one objective apiece, which means the match needed to be determined by penalties a day after a penalty shootout thriller between Argentina and Ecuador.

Finally, Canada got here out on prime to proceed a profitable first look at Copa América.

After the win, here is a take a look at the up to date bracket, a recap of the match and the upcoming schedule.

Argentina def. Ecuador (1-1); Will face Canada

Canada def. Venezuela (1-1); Will face Argentina

Columbia vs. Panama; Will face winner of Uruguay vs. Brazil

Uruguay vs. Brazil; Will face winner of Columbia vs. Panama

Canada was knocking on the door very early within the first half, and it lastly discovered the sport’s first objective within the twelfth minute after a wonderfully positioned cross discovered Jacob Shaffelburg, who put it within the web from a couple of toes out.

About 10 minutes later, Shaffelburg virtually had a second objective however missed simply broad to maintain the match at 1-0. Canada had one other golden probability to attain a couple of minutes after Shaffelburg’s miss.

Whereas it was all Canada within the first half, Venezuela got here out of the second half sizzling, scoring the equalizer within the 63rd minute when Salomón Rondón scored on the break.

Quickly after Venezuela’s equalizer, Canada as soon as once more got here simply shy of scoring.

After neither group managed to search out the web earlier than the top of stoppage time, the match got here right down to penalty kicks, although the primary set wasn’t sufficient as each groups made three. Venezuela missed its sudden demise shot, whereas Canada made its penalty kick to assert the win and advance.

Knockout Stage Quarterfinal: Colombia vs. Panama, 6 p.m. ET, FS1

Knockout Stage Quarterfinal: Uruguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. ET, FS1

Knockout Stage Semifinal: Argentina vs. Canada, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

Knockout Stage Semifinal: QF3 Winner vs. QF4 Winner, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

Third-Place Match: SF1 Loser vs. SF2 Loser, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

Championship Final: SF1 Winner vs. SF2 Winner, 8 p.m. ET, Fox

A full bracket quarterfinal bracket can be found here.