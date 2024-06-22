Copa America 2024 schedule, standings, scores, live stream: How to watch as USMNT, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil

The 2024 version of Copa America is underway as Argentina seems to be to win consecutive titles in what might be Lionel Messi’s closing look within the event. With Copa America happening in the US, six spots have been taken by Concacaf sides as the US, Mexico, Panama, Canada, Jamaica, and Costa Rica all certified for the event to play alongside the ten CONMEBOL groups.
Forward of the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico, it is a good time for Concacaf sides to check themselves forward of a vital event however this version of Copa America is sure to have surprises.
You’ll be able to watch Copa America 2024 on Fubo (strive without spending a dime).
Listed below are the standings, schedule, and the way to watch every sport:
Please verify the opt-in field to acknowledge that you simply want to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Control your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Group A
|
1
|
Argentina
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
+2
|
3
|
2
|
Peru
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Chile
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Canada
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-2
|
0
June 20
Argentina 2, Canada
June 21
Peru vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS1
June 25
Peru vs. Canada, 6 p.m. on on FS1
Chile vs. Argentina, 9 p.m. on FS1
June 29
Argentina vs. Peru, 8 p.m. on FS1
Canada vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS2
Group B
|1
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ecuador
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Venezuela
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
June 22
Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m. on FS1
Mexico vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m. on FS1
June 26
Ecuador vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m. on FS1
Venezuela vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. on FS1
June 30
Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FS1
Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FOX
Group C
|1
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Uruguay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Panama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bolivia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
June, 23
United States vs. Bolivia, 6 p.m. on FOX
Uruguay vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FOX
June 27
Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m. on FOX
Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 9 p.m. on FOX
July 1
Bolivia vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FS2
United States vs. Uruguay 9 p.m. on FS1
For a passionate, unapologetic and knowledgeable dialogue in regards to the USMNT and the state of the American sport catch the Name It What You Need podcast! Obtain and observe Name It What You Need on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!
Group D
|1
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colombia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Paraguay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
June 24
Colombia vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m. on FS1
Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. on FS1
June 28
Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. on FS1
Paraguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. on FS1
July 2
Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. on FS1
Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. on FS2
Spherical of 16
July 4
1A vs. 2B, 8 p.m. on FOX
July 5
1B vs. 2A, 8 p.m. on FS1
July 6
1D vs. 2C, 3 p.m. on FS1
1C vs. 2D, 6 p.m. on FS1
Semifinals
July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1
July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1
Third Place
July 13
L29 vs. L30, 8 p.m. on FS1
Ultimate
July 14
W29 vs. W30, 8 p.m. on FOX