Copa America 2024 schedule, standings, scores, live steam: How to watch as USMNT, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil

The 2024 version of Copa America is underway as Argentina seems to be to win consecutive titles in what might be Lionel Messi’s last look within the match. With Copa America happening in the US, six spots have been taken by Concacaf sides as the US, Mexico, Panama, Canada, Jamaica, and Costa Rica all certified for the match to play alongside the ten CONMEBOL groups.

Forward of the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico, it is a good time for Concacaf sides to check themselves forward of a important match however this version of Copa America is sure to have surprises.

Listed here are the standings, schedule, and the way to watch every recreation:

Group A

1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 2 Peru 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Canada 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

June 20

Argentina 2, Canada

June 21

Peru vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS1

June 25

Peru vs. Canada, 6 p.m. on on FS1

Chile vs. Argentina, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 29

Argentina vs. Peru, 8 p.m. on FS1

Canada vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS2

Group B

1 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Venezuela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 22

Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m. on FS1

Mexico vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 26

Ecuador vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m. on FS1

Venezuela vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 30

Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FS1

Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FOX

Group C

1 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Bolivia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June, 23

United States vs. Bolivia, 6 p.m. on FOX

Uruguay vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FOX

June 27

Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m. on FOX

Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 9 p.m. on FOX

July 1

Bolivia vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FS2

United States vs. Uruguay 9 p.m. on FS1

Group D

1 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Paraguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 24

Colombia vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m. on FS1

Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 28

Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. on FS1

Paraguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. on FS1

July 2

Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. on FS1

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. on FS2

Spherical of 16

July 4

1A vs. 2B, 8 p.m. on FOX

July 5

1B vs. 2A, 8 p.m. on FS1

July 6

1D vs. 2C, 3 p.m. on FS1

1C vs. 2D, 6 p.m. on FS1

Semifinals

July 9

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1

July 10

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1

Third Place

July 13

L29 vs. L30, 8 p.m. on FS1

Ultimate

July 14

W29 vs. W30, 8 p.m. on FOX