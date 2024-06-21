Copa America 2024 schedule, standings, scores, live steam: How to watch as USMNT, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil

The 2024 version of Copa America is underway as Argentina seems to be to win consecutive titles in what might be Lionel Messi’s last look within the match. With Copa America happening in the US, six spots have been taken by Concacaf sides as the US, Mexico, Panama, Canada, Jamaica, and Costa Rica all certified for the match to play alongside the ten CONMEBOL groups. 

Forward of the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico, it is a good time for Concacaf sides to check themselves forward of a important match however this version of Copa America is sure to have surprises. 

Listed here are the standings, schedule, and the way to watch every recreation:

Group A

1

Argentina

1

1

0

0

2

0

+2

3

2

Peru

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Chile

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Canada

1

0

0

1

0

2

-2

0

June 20
Argentina 2, Canada

June 21
Peru vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS1

June 25
Peru vs. Canada, 6 p.m. on on FS1
Chile vs. Argentina, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 29
Argentina vs. Peru, 8 p.m. on FS1
Canada vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS2

Group B

1 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Venezuela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 22
Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m. on FS1
Mexico vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 26
Ecuador vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m. on FS1
Venezuela vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 30
Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FS1
Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FOX

Group C

1 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Bolivia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June, 23
United States vs. Bolivia, 6 p.m.  on FOX
Uruguay vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FOX

June 27
Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m. on FOX
Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 9 p.m. on FOX

July 1
Bolivia vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FS2
United States vs. Uruguay 9 p.m. on FS1

Group D

1 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Paraguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 24
Colombia vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m. on FS1
Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. on FS1

June 28
Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. on FS1
Paraguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. on FS1

July 2
Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. on FS1
Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. on FS2

Spherical of 16

July 4
1A vs. 2B, 8 p.m. on FOX

July 5
1B vs. 2A, 8 p.m. on FS1

July 6
1D vs. 2C, 3 p.m. on FS1
1C vs. 2D, 6 p.m. on FS1

Semifinals

July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1

July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1

Third Place

July 13
L29 vs. L30, 8 p.m. on FS1

Ultimate

July 14
W29 vs. W30, 8 p.m. on FOX

