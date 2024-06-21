Copa America 2024 schedule, live stream: Where and how to watch Peru vs. Chile, Mexico vs. Jamaica

Copa America is right here as CONMEBOL and Concacaf will be a part of forces for the primary time since 2016. In that version, Chile received over Argentina however loads has modified since. La Roja have struggled as of late and wish to rebound underneath a confirmed coach in Ricardo Gareca, who bought Peru to the 2018 World Cup. Argentina are reigning champions of Copa America and received the 2022 World Cup.
It is an opportunity for america, Canada and Mexico to organize for the 2026 World Cup that they will be collectively internet hosting whereas serving as an opportunity for followers within the U.S. to see a number of the world’s finest.
As a result of World Cup, the trio of hosts will not participate in World Cup qualifying so this match will present the place they should enhance forward of then.
You’ll be able to watch Copa America 2024 on Fubo (strive without cost).
Try the schedule for the match:
Group Stage
Thursday, June 20
Argentina 2, Canada 0
Friday, June 21
Peru vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS1
Saturday, June 22
Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m. on FS1
Mexico vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m. on FS1
Sunday, June, 23
United States vs. Bolivia, 6 p.m. on FOX
Uruguay vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FOX
Monday, June 24
Colombia vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m. on FS1
Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. on FS1
Tuesday, June 25
Peru vs. Canada, 6 p.m. on on FS1
Chile vs. Argentina, 9 p.m. on FS1
Wednesday, June 26
Ecuador vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m. on FS1
Venezuela vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. on FS1
Thursday, June 27
Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m. on FOX
Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 9 p.m. on FOX
Friday, June 28
Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. on FS1
Paraguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. on FS1
Saturday, June 29
Argentina vs. Peru, 8 p.m. on FS1
Canada vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS2
Sunday, June 30
Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FS1
Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FOX
Monday, July 1
Bolivia vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FS2
United States vs. Uruguay 9 p.m. on FS1
Tuesday, July 2
Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. on FS1
Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. on FS2
Spherical of 16
Thursday, July 4
1A vs. 2B, 8 p.m. on FOX
Friday, July 5
1B vs. 2A, 8 p.m. on FS1
Saturday, July 6
1D vs. 2C, 3 p.m. on FS1
1C vs. 2D, 6 p.m. on FS1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1
Wednesday, July 10
W27 vs. W28, 8 p.m. on FS1
Third Place
Saturday, July 13
L29 vs. L30, 8 p.m. on FS1
Last
Sunday, July 14
W29 vs. W30, 8 p.m. on FOX