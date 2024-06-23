Copa America 2024: How to watch the Mexico vs. Jamaica game tonight

Santiago Gimenez and Mexico face Jamaica of their first Copa 2024 match this Saturday. (Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Photographs)

The Copa America 2024 soccer — or soccer — match continues tonight with Mexico vs. Jamaica. Jamaica hasn’t crushed Mexico for the reason that 2017 Gold cup, however Mexico did lose in two worldwide friendlies previous to the beginning of the Copa 2024. Hosted within the US, the 2024 Copa will run for 3 weeks via June and July, with 32 video games scheduled to be performed throughout 14 stadiums in 10 states. That is rather a lot to comply with. Need assistance determining learn how to watch each stay Copa America 2024 match? We’ve obtained you coated. Right here’s every little thing you must know in regards to the Copa America match, together with learn how to watch tonight’s Mexico vs. Jamaica recreation, the printed schedule, the place to look at matches without spending a dime and extra.

Copa America 2024: Methods to watch Mexico vs. Jamaica

Dates: Saturday, June 22

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV channel: FS1

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, VPN

What time is the Mexico vs. Jamaica recreation on?

The Copa America continues this Saturday with Mexico vs. Jamaica, kicking off at 9 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Mexico vs. Jamaica recreation on?

Mexico performs Jamaica of their first 2024 Copa match tonight on FS1. 2024 Copa America matches will air throughout FOX networks FOX, FOX Sports activities 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports activities 2 (FS2).

Methods to watch the Mexico vs. Jamaica recreation with out cable:

Fubo TV will get you entry to FOX and FS1. Plus, Fubo may even get you no less than one other 190 different stay channels. Fubo subscribers additionally get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform gives a free trial interval, so you possibly can stream the beginning of the Copa America 2024 match completely free.

Who’s taking part in within the Copa America?

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Jamaica

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

USA

Venezuela

Group Stage: June 20 — July 2, 2024

Quarterfinals: July 4-6, 2024

Semifinals: July 9-10, 2024

Third Place: July 13, 2024

Remaining: July 14, 2024

Copa America 2024 Group Stage schedule:

All occasions Japanese

Group A:

Thursday, June 20

Argentina vs. Canada: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, June 21

Peru vs. Chile: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, June 25

Peru vs. Canada: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Chile vs. Argentina: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs. Peru: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Canada vs. Chile: 8 p.m. (FS2)

Group B:

Saturday, June 22

Ecuador vs. Venezuela: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Mexico vs. Jamaica: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador vs. Jamaica: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Venezuela vs. Mexico: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, June 30

Mexico vs. Ecuador: 8 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, June 30

Jamaica vs. Venezuela: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Group C

Sunday, June 23

USA vs. Bolivia: 6 p.m. (FOX)

Uruguay vs. Panama: 9 p.m. (FOX)

Thursday, June 27

Panama vs. USA: 6 p.m. (FOX)

Uruguay vs. Bolivia: 9 p.m. (FOX)

Monday, July 1

USA vs. Uruguay: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Bolivia vs. Panama: 9 p.m. (FS2)

Group D

Monday, June 24

Colombia vs. Paraguay: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Brazil vs. Costa Rica: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, June 28

Colombia vs. Costa Rica: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Paraguay vs. Brazil: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, July 2

Brazil vs. Colombia: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay: 9 p.m. (FS2)

Extra methods to look at the Copa 2024 match: