Copa America 2024: How to watch the Mexico vs. Jamaica game tonight

The Copa America 2024 soccer — or soccer — match continues tonight with Mexico vs. Jamaica. Jamaica hasn’t crushed Mexico for the reason that 2017 Gold cup, however Mexico did lose in two worldwide friendlies previous to the beginning of the Copa 2024. Hosted within the US, the 2024 Copa will run for 3 weeks via June and July, with 32 video games scheduled to be performed throughout 14 stadiums in 10 states. That is rather a lot to comply with. Need assistance determining learn how to watch each stay Copa America 2024 match? We’ve obtained you coated. Right here’s every little thing you must know in regards to the Copa America match, together with learn how to watch tonight’s Mexico vs. Jamaica recreation, the printed schedule, the place to look at matches without spending a dime and extra.
Searching for methods to look at the UEFA Euro 2024? We have got you coated there, too.
Copa America 2024: Methods to watch Mexico vs. Jamaica
Dates: Saturday, June 22
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
TV channel: FS1
Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, VPN
What time is the Mexico vs. Jamaica recreation on?
The Copa America continues this Saturday with Mexico vs. Jamaica, kicking off at 9 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Mexico vs. Jamaica recreation on?
Mexico performs Jamaica of their first 2024 Copa match tonight on FS1. 2024 Copa America matches will air throughout FOX networks FOX, FOX Sports activities 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports activities 2 (FS2).
Methods to watch the Mexico vs. Jamaica recreation with out cable:
(Fubo)
Fubo TV will get you entry to FOX and FS1. Plus, Fubo is one of the simplest ways to look at the Euro 2024 matches within the US. Fubo may even get you no less than one other 190 different stay channels. So in the event you’re a sports activities fan searching for one easy subscription, Fubo is perhaps it for you. Fubo subscribers additionally get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform gives a free trial interval, so you possibly can stream the beginning of the Copa America 2024 match completely free.
Attempt free at Fubo
Who’s taking part in within the Copa America?
-
Argentina
-
Bolivia
-
Brazil
-
Canada
-
Chile
-
Colombia
-
Costa Rica
-
Ecuador
-
Jamaica
-
Mexico
-
Panama
-
Paraguay
-
Peru
-
Uruguay
-
USA
-
Venezuela
Copa America 2024 key dates:
Group Stage: June 20 — July 2, 2024
Quarterfinals: July 4-6, 2024
Semifinals: July 9-10, 2024
Third Place: July 13, 2024
Remaining: July 14, 2024
Copa America 2024 Group Stage schedule:
All occasions Japanese
Group A:
Thursday, June 20
Argentina vs. Canada: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, June 21
Peru vs. Chile: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, June 25
Peru vs. Canada: 6 p.m. (FS1)
Chile vs. Argentina: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, June 29
Argentina vs. Peru: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Canada vs. Chile: 8 p.m. (FS2)
Group B:
Saturday, June 22
Ecuador vs. Venezuela: 6 p.m. (FS1)
Mexico vs. Jamaica: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Wednesday, June 26
Ecuador vs. Jamaica: 6 p.m. (FS1)
Venezuela vs. Mexico: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, June 30
Mexico vs. Ecuador: 8 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, June 30
Jamaica vs. Venezuela: 8 p.m. (FS1)
Group C
Sunday, June 23
USA vs. Bolivia: 6 p.m. (FOX)
Uruguay vs. Panama: 9 p.m. (FOX)
Thursday, June 27
Panama vs. USA: 6 p.m. (FOX)
Uruguay vs. Bolivia: 9 p.m. (FOX)
Monday, July 1
USA vs. Uruguay: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Bolivia vs. Panama: 9 p.m. (FS2)
Group D
Monday, June 24
Colombia vs. Paraguay: 6 p.m. (FS1)
Brazil vs. Costa Rica: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, June 28
Colombia vs. Costa Rica: 6 p.m. (FS1)
Paraguay vs. Brazil: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, July 2
Brazil vs. Colombia: 9 p.m. (FS1)
Costa Rica vs. Paraguay: 9 p.m. (FS2)