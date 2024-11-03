Cook County Officials Celebrate Día de Los Muertos

LINK TO PHOTOS

(Prepare dinner County, IL) – On Friday, November 1, Prepare dinner County officers and native residents got here collectively to have a good time Día de Los Muertos (“Day of the Useless”). In attendance have been Prepare dinner County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Prepare dinner County Commissioners Frank Aguilar, Anthony Quezada, Alma Anaya, Tara Stamps and John Daley, in addition to ofrenda artists Juan Hernandez and Araceli Ramirez, and representatives from the Mexican Civic Society of Illinois. To shut the celebration, native residents carried out and attendees gathered in entrance of the ofrenda positioned within the foyer of the Prepare dinner County Constructing to honor deceased Prepare dinner County residents.

“The celebration of Día de Los Muertos acknowledges that we nonetheless have a relationship with our ancestors and family members which have handed away. At the moment, we invite these Prepare dinner County residents who’ve left us to return again into our lives, if just for a second, and keep in mind the influence they’d on all of us,” stated Prepare dinner County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Held yearly on November 1 and a pair of, Día de los Muertos is a standard Meso-American vacation devoted to the ancestors; it honors each dying and the cycle of life. It’s noticed as a day to honor deceased members of the family and family members by “welcoming them again” by varied customs, together with making devoted altars (ofrendas), laying out particular meals choices, and visiting their graves.

“The Día de Los Muertos ofrenda represents a memorial to recollect and honor the lives of family members who handed on. It’s remembering the nice instances we’ve had spent with them, retaining their reminiscence alive in our hearts,” stated Prepare dinner County Commissioner Frank J. Aguilar.

An ofrenda is a standard altar with a group of objects positioned on a ritual show in the course of the annual Día de Muertos celebration. An ofrenda is created for people who’ve died and is meant to welcome them to the altar setting.

“For the Mexican Civic Society of Illinois, it’s a nice honor to signify this pre-Hispanic custom of Mexico such because the celebration of the Day of the Useless along with Commissioner Frank Aguilar who has all the time distinguished himself as a frontrunner locally and preserving the roots, customs and traditions of the Mexican folks. We additionally thank President Toni Preckwinkle for her help of this essential celebration,” stated Miguel Sánchez, Director of the Mexican Civic Society of Illinois.

That is the fourth consecutive yr that county officers have celebrated Dia de los Muertos with an ofrenda within the Prepare dinner County Foyer. That is the primary yr that includes the paintings of Juan Hernandez and Araceli Ramirez. The paintings merged Mexican, Mexican American and Chicano tradition to point out the wealthy historical past and traditions which have carried from Mexico to Prepare dinner County, Chicago and all through the world. These celebrations additionally name on others to look after these in want. It’s a name to help our household, mates, neighbors, and to recollect and honor their contributions in life and in dying.