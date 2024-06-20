NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — James Probability, a singer, saxophonist, and composer, finest identified for his work with the progressive metallic band The Contortions, died on Tuesday on the Terence Cardinal Cooke Well being Care Middle in New York. He was 71.

His demise was introduced by his brother, David Siegfried, who didn’t specify a reason for demise however famous that Probability was sick for a number of years.

Born as James Alan Siegfried in Milwaukee in 1953, Probability started taking part in piano whereas nonetheless in elementary faculty, graduating to the sax whereas he was in his teenagers.

He attended Michigan State College and the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music in Milwaukee however left earlier than he earned a level from both establishment.

Whereas nonetheless at school, he launched jazz-oriented James Siegfried Quintet and the punk band Demise earlier than relocating to New York in 1975, taking over the stage title James Probability.

In New York, he launched the band Flaming Youth earlier than becoming a member of Teenage Jesus and the Jerks with guitarist Lydia Lunch, early progenitors of New York’s avant-garde No Wave motion of the Nineteen Seventies.

In 1977, Probability launched Contortions, later James Probability & The Contortions with guitarists Jody Harris and Pat Place, bassist George Scott III (deceased), drummer Don Christiansen, and keyboards participant/vocalist Adele Bertei.

The band turned central figures in New York’s nascent No Wave scene and had been featured on producer Brian Eno’s influential No New York compilation album alongside the bands Teenage Jesus and the Jerks, Mars, and D.N.A.

The Contortions signed with ZE Data in 1978 and launched their debut album Purchase the next yr, capturing the gestalt of New York’s avant-garde music scene of the period.

Nevertheless, the group was unstable and went by means of a number of lineup modifications earlier than reworking into James White and the Blacks, which itself went by means of a number of lineup modifications.

In 2001, Probability reunited the members of the unique band for a quick tour that included a efficiency on the All Tomorrow’s Events music pageant.

Alongside together with his work with Contortions, Probability additionally recorded with Blondie and the Chicago band Watchers, the Portland-based, Historical Warmth and the Happenings together with his brother David, amongst others.

In 2016, Dylan Greenberg, who was simply 19 on the time, directed James Probability within the music video for a re-recorded model of Soften Your self Down, marking Probability’s first launch of music in virtually a decade.

He made what’s believed to be his last reside efficiency in 2019, in keeping with an obituary shared on his web site.

James was preceded in demise by his father, Donald Siegfried, in 2019; by his romantic and creative companion Anya Phillips in 1979, and by his longtime life companion Judy Taylor (Bozanich) in 2020.

Funeral companies are personal, with particulars of a memorial to be introduced at a later date.