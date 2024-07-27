Continued rain postpones skateboarding, delays tennis at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Rain that fell all through the opening ceremony continued on Saturday, resulting in postponements and delays on the Paris Olympics.

The primary occasion of the skateboarding competitors, males’s avenue skateboarding, was postponed from Saturday till Monday due to the showers. The ladies’s occasion is scheduled for Sunday.

Skateboarding is held on the outside venue of La Concorde City Park in Paris. World Skate, the game’s governing physique, cited hostile climate circumstances for the transfer.

Rain has been one of many massive tales early within the Video games after fixed showers and occasional downpours served because the backdrop for the opening ceremony. As of 10 a.m. CEST (4 a.m. ET), a lot of the rain had cleared from the world.

The beginning of play within the scheduled tennis matches on the ten smaller courts at Roland Garros was delayed due to rain, however motion was capable of get going within the two major stadiums, which each have retractable roofs. That included the match at Courtroom Philippe Chatrier between No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland – who has gained 4 of the previous 5 French Open titles on the identical website getting used for the Olympics – and Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania.

The boys’s and ladies’s time trials that opened the Olympic biking program went off as scheduled from Les Invalides, however the streets of Paris have been made so treacherous by the rain that a number of high riders hit the deck in each races.

Amongst them was Chloe Dygert, the reigning world champion from the U.S., who crashed onerous going by a left-hand flip however managed to remount her bike and end third. She was left nursing her left leg on the end line.

“I like these circumstances,” Dygert insisted. “I simply assume it is determined by the roads and the place we’re. Paris and Italy and Spain, they’re all recognized for his or her icy slick roads. It’s simply the way it goes.”

Sunny skies are anticipated to return to the world Sunday, however the rain may have a long-lasting impression on the Paris Video games.

The rain may threaten the water high quality for swimming within the Seine when the triathlon begins Tuesday. Tony Estanguet, head of the Paris 2024 organizers, addressed the scenario on the day by day press briefing.

“We’re nonetheless wanting on the forecast for the approaching days,” Estanguet mentioned. “They anticipate that it’ll rain until 5 p.m. immediately after which it needs to be superb.

“The workforce may be very assured that it will likely be doable to have the (triathlon) swimming half within the Seine.”

The triathlon begins with the boys’s occasion Tuesday, swimming from 8 a.m. CEST (2 a.m. ET) on the Alexander III bridge subsequent to Grand Palais.

AP Sports activities Writers Graham Dunbar, Steve Whyno and Dave Skretta and AP Tennis Author Howard Fendrich contributed to this story.

