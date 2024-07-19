Conservative Pundit and Former CNN Host Was 78

Lou Dobbs, the conservative political pundit and longtime host of “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” on CNN after which Fox Enterprise Community, has died. He was 78.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that we announce the passing of ‘The Nice Lou Dobbs,’” reads a submit on Dobbs’ X account. “Lou was a fighter until the very finish — combating for what mattered to him probably the most, God, his household and the nation. Lou’s legacy will endlessly stay on as a patriot and an incredible American. We ask to your prayers for Lou’s fantastic spouse Debu, youngsters and grandchildren.”

Dobbs was a commentator, creator and host of “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” which initially premiered on CNN in 1980 as “Moneyline.” Dobbs anchored the sequence and served as CNN’s chief economics correspondent, later taking over the position of govt vp on the cable information channel.

As “Moneyline” developed right into a extra opinion-based program, it was renamed to “Lou Dobbs Moneyline” after which “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” which Dobbs offered from 2003 till he left CNN in 2009. He moved to Fox Enterprise Community in 2011 and began up a brand new iteration of “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” which was canceled in 2021 after Fox was hit with a defamation lawsuit from voting machine vendor Smartmatic, following feedback made on-air by Dobbs and different commentators. Dobbs was additionally named within the Dominion Voting Methods lawsuit, which Fox settled for $787.5 million. “Lou Dobbs Tonight” returned as a streaming program on Lindell TV in January 2024.

Donald Trump commemorated Dobbs, who confirmed staunch assist for the previous president, on Fact Social. “The Nice Lou Dobbs has simply handed away — A buddy, and really unimaginable Journalist, Reporter, and Expertise,” Trump wrote. “He understood the World, and what was ‘occurring,’ higher than others. Lou was distinctive in so some ways, and cherished our Nation. Our warmest condolences to his fantastic spouse, Debi, and household. He will likely be drastically missed!”

Dobbs was born in Childress County, Texas, in 1945 and attended Harvard College. He started his profession in journalism in 1970 as a police and hearth reporter for Arizona’s KBLU. He went on to develop into a TV anchor and reporter in Phoenix after which relocated to Seattle.

He joined CNN when it launched in 1980 and labored in high-powered positions on the cabler till 2009. In the course of the Barack Obama administration, Dobbs promoted Birtherism, the false declare that the previous president was not born within the U.S. He held sturdy anti-immigration views and supported Trump till the very finish, posting on X concerning the former president simply hours earlier than his loss of life.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Dobbs,” mentioned Fox Information Media in a press release. “An unimaginable enterprise thoughts with a present for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable information right into a profitable and influential business. We’re immensely grateful for his many contributions and ship our heartfelt condolences to his household.”