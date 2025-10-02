Conor McGregor planning ‘6-month operation’ for UFC White House card: ‘There’s a lot at stake’

Conor McGregor is putting his full focus on preparing for his return at the UFC White House card in 2026 before making any other plans for the future.

Ahead of BKFC 82 on Saturday where he’s serving as the promoter and co-owner of the company, the former two-division UFC champion addressed his comeback with hopes that he’ll face Michael Chandler at the historic card planned for the White House next year. While McGregor has spoken often about his desire to eventually cross over and compete in a bare-knuckle fight, he made it clear that right now he’s only thinking about his first fight in the UFC in five years before he can even contemplate what comes next.

“I have eight months and change out to the White House event. It’s a six-month operation,” McGregor told MMA Fighting during a media roundtable. “I consider it a six-month operation to get ready for this bout. That’s my focus right now. I’m just eager to climb the steps into being ready for my return. There’s a lot at stake, and I’m very excited at the opportunity.

“I was right there with my last one. I was in incredible condition. Incredibly well-prepared. Just a slight lapse in concentration led to an injury. I wish to correct that and show what I’m about. I’m eager to get back, and we’ll see what the future holds after that.”

McGregor suffered a broken toe in training just weeks out from his previously scheduled bout against Chandler that scrapped his return to action.

Since then, the Irish superstar has largely been working on businesses outside the cage, which included his investment in BKFC.

With his last appearance in the UFC happening in 2021 when he suffered a horrific broken leg during his Dustin Poirier trilogy, McGregor admits that he’s going to have to put all of his attention on training and preparation to ensure he’s ready for his comeback.

“There will be a period of isolation for sure where the phone will not be answered,” McGregor said. “All my people involved with me understand it is coming. As I said, it’s a six-month operation. I’m under no illusion of what lies ahead in my preparation efforts. The phone will be switched off, and the work will be executed.”

It’s well-documented that McGregor has two fights left on his current UFC contract, which is why there’s been so much speculation about eventually leaving in free agency to compete for BKFC.

But what about fighting for BKFC while still under contract with UFC?

McGregor admits he hasn’t had that conversation yet, but the UFC did give him permission once upon a time for a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather so anything seems possible.

“I’ve not broached it,” McGregor said. “There was a few offers for some exhibition boxing bouts that weren’t turned away, that were engaged in, and they didn’t come to be. So they weren’t fully engaged but the bare-knuckle conversation hasn’t really been broached.”

One thing that’s going to be dramatically different for McGregor in his planned UFC return is not getting the usual financial windfall attached to his fights happening on pay-per-view.

Starting in 2026, the UFC moves to Paramount in a $7.7 billion deal with all events — including the high-profile numbered cards — being streamed at no extra cost for subscribers to Paramount+ with select shows also airing on CBS.

As the most prolific pay-per-view star in UFC history, McGregor’s bank account definitely reaped the benefits of those events so he’s charting new territory with the upcoming changes to the broadcast deal.

“The entire landscape of the UFC model, the pay-per-view model is now complete,” McGregor said. “So I must enter into something new and it’s coming is what I’m being told. So I’m excited to see how that looks and let’s see what comes.”

While keeping his eyes on the prize when it comes to competing at the UFC White House card, McGregor still isn’t straying too far from his passion for bare-knuckle fights. He’s keeping a close eye on the BKFC 82 main event this weekend with both Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens previously asking for the chance to face him.

McGregor promises he’s ready for the challenge and perhaps his BKFC debut could come against one of them.

“[Bare knuckle] suits my fists. It suits my wrists. It suits me better,” McGregor said. “My accuracy is final and with the bigger gloves, it’s not as appealing to me. I fancy bare-knuckle greatly.

“I’ll be in there watching as a competitor as well as the promoter as well as an owner. I’ll be there watching as a competitor. I’ll be sizing up the two gentlemen. It’s a cracking contest. Michael Perry built up his name to a very high level in bare-knuckle and now he returns and Jeremy Stephens is absolutely fearless. Former 145-pounder, Mike Perry’s a former 170-pounder, and you don’t write off a man like that with his back against the wall and no fear. We’re in for an absolutely cracking contest.”