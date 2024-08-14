Conor Kennedy Is Engaged to Brazilian Singer Giulia Be

Conor Kennedy is engaged to Giulia Be.

“Best sure of all time 🩵💍,” Be, 25, wrote through Instagram on Monday, August 12, with photographs from the romantic proposal.

For the particular second, Kennedy, 30, appeared to mild dozens of candles within the form of a coronary heart earlier than getting down on one knee with a Tiffany & Co. ring.

“I actually can’t consider this. I’m dreaming,” Be stated in a video filmed moments after the proposal. “I like it that we’re each sweaty and after work and gross and disgusting. It’s excellent.”

Romance rumors between Kennedy and Be began in February 2022 after the pair posted cryptic photographs on Instagram for Valentine’s Day. One yr later, they made their purple carpet debut as a pair at Roc Nation’s annual Grammys brunch.

Kennedy — who’s the son of presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the late Mary Richardson Kennedy — most not too long ago stepped out to indicate assist for the season 12 premiere of his stepmom Cheryl Hines’ present, Curb Your Enthusiasm, in Los Angeles.

Kennedy walked the purple carpet with Be in January as they celebrated the ultimate season of the hit comedy.

Whereas the pair has largely stored their relationship out of the general public eye, Be is a singer-songwriter who has been nominated for a Latin Grammy. On the finish of 2020, Spotify introduced that her track “Menina Solta” was probably the most listened-to Portuguese track in Portugal on the platform.

As for Kennedy, he has been specializing in his legislation profession after learning at Georgetown College. In October 2022, nonetheless, he secretly enlisted in Ukraine’s Worldwide Legion.

“Like many individuals, I used to be deeply moved by what I noticed occurring in Ukraine over the previous yr,” he wrote through Instagram on the time. “I wished to assist. After I heard about Ukraine’s Worldwide Legion, I knew I used to be going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the following day.”

Kennedy continued, “My time in Ukraine wasn’t lengthy however I noticed lots and I felt lots. I favored being a soldier, greater than I had anticipated. It’s scary. However life is easy, and the rewards for locating braveness and doing good are substantial.”

Earlier than assembly Be, Kennedy was linked to mannequin Ava Sprint. He additionally famously dated Taylor Swift in the summertime of 2012. In the course of the relationship, Swift was seen on the Kennedy household’s famed house in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.