​​Connor McDavid’s Stanley Cup surge blowing away fellow NHL stars: ‘Somehow, he’s found another level’

EDMONTON — Spending the early a part of his offseason in Europe, the time distinction has saved Sidney Crosby from watching the Stanley Cup Ultimate play out, but it surely hasn’t saved him from seeing the heights Connor McDavid is reaching on the sport’s grandest stage.

Like quite a few current and previous NHL stars contacted by The Athletic this week, Crosby expressed admiration for the way in which McDavid has carried out whereas serving to his Edmonton Oilers lengthen their season to Friday’s Recreation 6 after falling behind 3-0 to the Florida Panthers.

“It’s unbelievable what he’s doing,” stated Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins who’s conserving tabs on the sequence by watching highlights. “Someway, he’s discovered one other degree. Within the playoffs (that’s robust to do), particularly.”

Whereas McDavid has lengthy since earned the respect of his friends for his unmatched velocity and elite offensive instincts, he’s proven them one thing additional throughout his first run to the Cup Ultimate.

He led the cost in Edmonton’s Recreation 4 and 5 victories over the Panthers and have become the primary participant in NHL historical past with eight factors in a two-game stretch in the course of the championship sequence.



Sidney Crosby on Connor McDavid’s playoff run: “It’s unbelievable what he’s doing.” (Justin Berl / Getty Pictures)

“I believe the good factor I love is how calm he’s stayed down 3-0,” Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon stated. “No panic in his sport, and he’s taken it to a different degree. Very even keel and (displaying) wonderful management for his group.”

“He’s a really particular and enjoyable participant to observe — particularly the previous few video games, the place he’s elevated his sport and pushed his group to 2 wins with their backs towards the wall,” added Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who received a Cup alongside MacKinnon in 2022.

Steven Stamkos says he isn’t in the slightest degree shocked by a spring the place McDavid has registered 42 factors and put himself inside placing distance of Wayne’s Gretzky’s all-time file of 47.

They had been amongst a gaggle of NHLers that educated collectively north of Toronto final summer season and spent a substantial period of time in one another’s firm, on the ice and off it.

“He even approached me to have conversations about my experiences once we received the Cup and what it took and issues of that nature,” stated Stamkos, a two-time champion with the Tampa Bay Lighting. “He’s all about successful and the fervour and drive to be the very best to assist his group win a Cup. It’s so spectacular how aggressive he’s in each side. He all the time needs to win — within the fitness center, or scrimmages, or video games.

“If there’s a participant to will his group again from a 0-3 gap, it’s him!”



Steven Stamkos stated Connor McDavid got here to him searching for championship recommendation. (Mike Carlson / Getty Pictures)

The Oilers are vying to turn into simply the second group in NHL historical past to perform that feat within the Stanley Cup Ultimate, following the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs.

McDavid naturally attracts most of his reward for his unbelievable offensive output — he’s had multi-point outings in seven of 11 video games courting again to the beginning of the Western Convention last — however he’s additionally taking part in greater than 23 minutes per evening throughout these playoffs and helped Edmonton tilt the ice significantly throughout his five-on-five minutes.

“What he’s doing is refusing to lose,” stated former Anaheim Geese captain Ryan Getzlaf, who received a Stanley Cup and two Olympic gold medals throughout his taking part in profession. “He’s blocking pictures and doing no matter it takes to win. Watching him in years previous I’m unsure you’ll have seen him do all the pieces it takes to win the Cup, and we’re seeing that he has realized and grown into somebody who is able to do it.”

Mentioned Jonathan Toews, the three-time champion former Chicago Blackhawks captain: “He’s out of this world. It’s actually onerous to grasp what he’s doing, on high of the strain he’s underneath. He simply retains reaching new ranges. He’s unstoppable. I discover myself cheering for him it’s so spectacular.”

Final yr’s Conn Smythe winner, Jonathan Marchessault, was leaning towards Aleksander Barkov final week for his playoff MVP choose when the Panthers had been up 3-0 within the sequence. However like so many, Marchessault has been wowed by McDavid’s consecutive four-point outings to assist the Oilers keep alive.

“It’s fairly onerous to not go together with Connor now,” Marchessault instructed The Athletic over the cellphone Wednesday evening. “What he’s doing proper now could be simply unbelievable. He has so many factors. He’s an element so many occasions when he’s on the ice. As a lot as folks say, ‘Let’s hit him or get him,’ you possibly can’t. He’s too quick. He’s too agile. You may’t contact him. He’s unbelievable.

“And he’s not doing it towards San Jose in December,” Marchessault added. “He’s doing it in June with the very best two groups within the Cup Ultimate. He’s doing it each evening. And now he’s giving his group an opportunity to return again. Clearly, they don’t have plenty of leeway left, however they’re giving themselves an opportunity.”

So impressed is the Vegas Golden Knights ahead with what he’s seen from McDavid that he believes No. 97 has set himself aside among the many all-time greats.

“I wasn’t round for the opposite eras of the NHL, however he must be probably the most dominant participant to have ever performed the sport,” Marchessault stated. “The sport is so quick now, and the way in which he reacts is unbelievable. Yeah, I believe win or lose, Connor must be the man to get it.”

(Prime photograph: Bruce Bennett / Getty Pictures)