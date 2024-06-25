Connor McDavid wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP despite Oilers losing Stanley Cup Final to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Connor McDavid received the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP on Monday evening regardless of Edmonton’s Stanley Cup Remaining loss to Florida, a nod to one of many biggest postseason performances in NHL historical past.

McDavid, who was held with no level the ultimate two video games of the ultimate, nonetheless led all playoff scorers with 42 factors, 5 shy of the report of 47 set by Wayne Gretzky in 1985. He didn’t return from the locker room to simply accept the trophy from Commissioner Gary Bettman, leaving it sitting on its stand whereas the Panthers celebrated close by.

“It’s an honor with the names on that trophy, however yeah,” McDavid stated.

McDavid was first on 16 of 17 ballots. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov was second.

“I don’t suppose he cares,” longtime operating mate Leon Draisaitl stated. “I imply, it speaks to how superb of a hockey participant he’s. There’s no participant on this planet that wishes to win a Stanley Cup greater than him. He does every part proper, each single day, simply to win it in the future. It’s actually exhausting with him being unhappy and being disenchanted on the finish.”

After not scoring (however nonetheless main the group with three assists) by means of the primary three video games towards Florida, McDavid modified the course of the collection by doing one thing no different participant in historical past has executed, together with Gretzky. He had 4 factors in consecutive video games within the remaining to maintain the Oilers from being eradicated.

“You concentrate on the 12 months that Connor had: 100 assists, main our group, the efficiency he had on this playoffs, particularly on this remaining spherical once we’re down three video games to zero after which he comes out with eight factors in two video games,” coach Kris Knoblauch stated. “Yeah, he’s our chief, he’s our greatest participant.”

McDavid is simply the second skater after the Flyers’ Reggie Leach in 1976 to win the Conn Smythe on a group that misplaced within the remaining. Goaltenders Jean-Sebastien Giguere of Anaheim in 2003, Ron Hextall of Philadelphia in 1987, Glenn Corridor of St. Louis in 1968 and Roger Crozier with Detroit in 1966 had been additionally playoff MVPs after backstopping groups that fell simply wanting hoisting the Cup.

Requested how he was feeling practically a half-hour after the loss, McDavid might solely muster the phrases, “It sucks.”

McDavid, the reigning and three time Hart Trophy winner lengthy thought-about the perfect hockey participant on this planet, placed on a present in his first journey to the ultimate. His objective and three assists in an 8-1 rout in Sport 4 averted a sweep, and his 4 factors together with an empty netter in Sport 5 three nights later dragged the collection again to Alberta.

Those that know McDavid consider it’s the year-round work he has put in all through his profession allowed him to thrive when the highlight was at its brightest.

“He’s distinctive in his dedication to his craft,” stated Corridor of Famer Ken Hitchcock, who coached McDavid in 2018-19. “He’s very distinctive. He’s realized to be relentless, and he enjoys it and he’s very, very critical about his craft, and that turns into contagious if you’re on the group with him.”

Oilers gamers lauded McDavid not only for main by instance together with his play but in addition off the ice.

“He’s the best participant to ever play, in my e book,” Draisaitl stated. “So many issues that lots of people don’t see that he does, his work ethic. He singlehandedly turned our franchise round, just about. Simply love sharing the ice with him. He’s only a actually, actually particular individual.”

That discuss is justified for a participant who led the league in scoring 5 occasions in the course of the common season and completed nearly every part on a person foundation. What continues to be lacking within the Stanley Cup, which should wait a minimum of one other 12 months.

“Connor McDavid, he’s going to win the Stanley Cup some day,” stated Patric Hornqvist, a two-time champion with Pittsburgh who’s now a Panthers scouting and improvement guide. “That’s how good he’s.”

