Connecticut’s Capulet Festival Announces Last Minute Venue And Lineup Changes

HARTFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Capulet Fest, a rock and steel competition scheduled to happen in Connecticut this weekend, abruptly introduced a change of venue, and shed a number of acts from its lineup.

Now in its third yr, the competition was scheduled to happen from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Northeastern Connecticut, with a lineup that included Skillet, Gideon, August Burns Purple, Nothing Extra, and Senses Fail, amongst others.

Nevertheless, on Thursday, the deliberate venue, Thompson Speedway, introduced that the occasion will now not be going down there.

Subsequently, occasion organizer Capulet Leisure introduced that the occasion had shifted to The Webster, a 1,200-apacity live performance venue in Hartford.

A number of bands have pulled out of the competition, together with Gideon and Horizon Principle.

The last-minute transfer and lineup adjustments drew an outpouring of dismay from followers on social media

“Went from being tremendous enthusiastic about this weekend to being very indignant. Particularly understanding you guys knew about this on Monday that is completely dangerous enterprise all the best way round who thought this was the suitable factor to do?” one person posting as Sarah Thomas shared on Fb on Thursday.

One other fan identified the tremendous print within the competition’s ticketing coverage which notes that tickets should not refundable.

Capulet Leisure didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.





