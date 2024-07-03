Connecticut’s Attorney General Launches An Inquiry Into The Failed Capulet Festival

HARTFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Connecticut lawyer William Tong introduced that he’s opened an investigation into the troubled Capulet Competition amid dozens of client complaints after the competition was abruptly moved and finally partially canceled.

“Now we have obtained dozens of complaints from annoyed Capulet Fest ticketholders. Followers paid a whole lot of {dollars} and booked campsites and in a single day lodging for an outside, three-day competition. That’s not what they received. Capulet Leisure wants to clarify precisely how issues went so flawed, and supply immediate refunds to each client they let down,” stated Legal professional Common Tong.

The competition was initially introduced for June 28-30 on the Thompson Motor Speedway, promising tenting and a number of levels of music with greater than 50 bands scheduled to carry out throughout the three-day stretch.

Nevertheless, in the future earlier than the gates of the competition have been slated to open, organizers introduced an abrupt venue change to the a lot smaller Webster Theater in Hartford. Following the venue change, a number of bands dropped out of the competition and the occasion’s organizer, Capulet Leisure, finally canceled the final day of programming on Sunday in the course of LiveKill’s set, by some accounts.

All by the weekend, the competition was dogged by rumors that the competition misplaced its unique venue on the Speedway for fee points and that comparable points might have prompted the shortened closing day.

Frustratingly for followers, the competition’s ticketing coverage stipulated that passes for the occasion weren’t refundable and for the reason that cancellation, followers have complained on social media after unsuccessfully looking for refunds from Capulet.

A Fb group, Victims of Capulet Fest, established within the wake of the failed competition, has already gained greater than 1,200 followers.

That ticket refund coverage seems to be a spotlight of the Legal professional Common’s inquiry and particulars of refunds are a part of the data the A.G.’s workplace has requested from the promoter, which additionally contains particulars of the live performance promotions and planning, the explanations for the abrupt change in venue and cancellation of the third evening, communications to Connecticut shoppers concerning the venue change and cancellation, together with an accounting of the competition revenues.