Two Republicans are asking voters in Florida's 6th District to allow them to serve in Congress. The Aug. 20 primary features incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz and John Grow.

Congressman Michael Waltz faces Palm Coast GOP primary challenger

by

The 2 names on the Republican major poll for Florida’s sixth Congressional District may hardly be extra distant in identify recognition.

In a single nook, voters have three-term U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, a well-known face on Fox Information and the primary former Inexperienced Beret elected to Congress. Within the different, John Develop.

Voters could also be asking: Who? Why?

Earlier than we get to that, allow us to first set up the steep mountain Develop should climb to earn his celebration’s nod for the seat, which incorporates the northern a part of Volusia County, all of Flagler and Putnam and components of St. Johns, Marion and Lake counties.

Leave a Comment