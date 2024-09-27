Congressman Clay Higgins’ Haitian tweet draws sharp criticism as racist

by

Louisiana Republican Congressman Clay Higgins has deleted a tweet about Haitians after coming beneath intense criticism from his colleagues within the Home accusing him of being racist.

Higgins, of Lafayette, posted the next tweet on X Wednesday afternoon: “Lol. These Haitians are wild. Consuming pets, vudu, nastiest nation within the western hemisphere, cults, slapstick gansters … however damned if they do not really feel all subtle now, submitting prices towards our President and VP. All these thugs higher get their thoughts proper and their a– out of our nation earlier than Jan. 20.”

The publish was in response to the information {that a} Haitian nonprofit group was looking for a felony cost towards former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance for his or her repeated baseless claims about migrants in Springfield, Ohio, consuming pets. The assertion, which the Republican presidential candidate and his operating mate have repeatedly introduced up with out proof, has led to bomb threats and college evacuations within the small metropolis of about 60,000.

Leave a Reply