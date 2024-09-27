Congressman Clay Higgins’ Haitian tweet draws sharp criticism as racist

Louisiana Republican Congressman Clay Higgins has deleted a tweet about Haitians after coming beneath intense criticism from his colleagues within the Home accusing him of being racist.

Higgins, of Lafayette, posted the next tweet on X Wednesday afternoon: “Lol. These Haitians are wild. Consuming pets, vudu, nastiest nation within the western hemisphere, cults, slapstick gansters … however damned if they do not really feel all subtle now, submitting prices towards our President and VP. All these thugs higher get their thoughts proper and their a– out of our nation earlier than Jan. 20.”

The publish was in response to the information {that a} Haitian nonprofit group was looking for a felony cost towards former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance for his or her repeated baseless claims about migrants in Springfield, Ohio, consuming pets. The assertion, which the Republican presidential candidate and his operating mate have repeatedly introduced up with out proof, has led to bomb threats and college evacuations within the small metropolis of about 60,000.

Republican Home Speaker Mike Johnson of Shreveport instructed Punchbowl Information reporter Jake Sherman that Higgins was confronted in regards to the tweet on the Home ground and “regretted” that he despatched it.

“He was approached on the ground by colleagues who mentioned that was offensive,” Johnson instructed Punchbowl Information. “He went to the again — I simply talked to him about it — he mentioned he went to the again and he prayed about it, and he regretted it, and he pulled the publish down. That is what you need the gentleman to do. I am certain he in all probability regrets the language he used. However , we transfer ahead. We imagine in redemption round right here.”

However Higgins later instructed CNN: “It’s all true. I can put up one other controversial publish tomorrow if you need me to. I imply, we do have freedom of speech. I’ll say what I need.”

Higgins additionally instructed reporters the publish “was meant for Haitian gangs.”

“The unintended influence expressed sincerely and graciously (by a colleague) touched me as a gentleman so I stepped again from that …,” Higgins mentioned to a gaggle of reporters. Higgins famous he is taken down two posts in eight years: “That is not a foul document round right here.”

USA As we speak Community is looking for remark from Higgins.

Louisiana Democratic Congressman Troy Carter mentioned he was “appalled by the racist and reprehensible remarks made by Rep. Clay Higgins in regards to the Haitian individuals.”

“All of us owe one another higher than this, however as elected officers we should always maintain ourselves to a good greater customary,” Carter mentioned in an announcement. “We now have a solemn accountability to signify and respect all races of individuals. Hate-filled rhetoric like this isn’t simply offensive — it’s harmful. It incites division, perpetuates dangerous stereotypes, and undermines the core values of our democracy.”

Minority Chief Hakeem Jeffries of New York additionally issued an announcement: “The disgusting assertion by Clay Higgins in regards to the Haitian group is vile, racist and beneath the dignity of the Home of Representatives. Clay Higgins is an election-denying, conspiracy-peddling racial arsonist who’s a shame to the Individuals’s Home. That is who they’ve change into.”

Florida Democratic Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost additionally tweeted: “One of the racist and bigoted posts I’ve seen from a fellow member of Congress. And from his official authorities account at that. Disgusting.”

USA As we speak’s Eric Lagatta contributed to this report.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Community of Louisiana.