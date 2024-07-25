Confirmed: VP Harris Skips 2024 Bitcoin Conference, Eyes Turn To Trump’s BTC Plan

Opposite to earlier hypothesis, Vice President Kamala Harris has declined to attend the much-anticipated Bitcoin 2024 convention in Nashville, shifting the highlight to former President Donald Trump, whose extremely anticipated speech may have a significant influence on Bitcoin and the complete nascent trade.

Kamala Harris Opts Out Of Bitcoin Convention

Initially, discussions have been indicating Harris’s potential participation on the convention, becoming a member of a lineup that already boasted figures like US presidential candidate Donald Trump and candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The information sparked discussions in regards to the evolving political panorama, with speculations in regards to the Democratic occasion’s stance on partaking with the quickly rising voter block related to cryptocurrencies.

David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Journal and the convention organizer, had hinted on the potential addition of Harris to the speaker lineup in a social media publish on Tuesday, suggesting it may strategically place her marketing campaign inside the evolving political panorama.

Nonetheless, current confirmations from Bailey have quashed these expectations, redirecting consideration to Donald Trump’s upcoming deal with on the convention. Bailey said in a current social media publish on X (Previously Twitter):

Kamala Harris won’t be talking on the Bitcoin Convention. No shock. What can she say to us when she’s actively imprisoning builders, forcing our trade abroad, attacking PoW… it could have been a catastrophe for her. All eyes on Trump now.

Trump’s BTC Reserve Plan

As Bitcoinist reported, rumors have been circulating about Trump’s potential announcement on the upcoming convention relating to the consideration of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset for the US Treasury.

This hypothesis has considerably elevated the anticipation surrounding his speech, with probably constructive implications not just for Bitcoin but in addition for the broader cryptocurrency trade ought to Trump safe a return to the Oval Workplace in 2025.

Latest statements from Dennis Porter, co-founder of the non-profit group Satoshi Act, have added gasoline to those speculations. Porter claimed that Trump intends to unveil Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset for the USA, a transfer he considers a logical step supported by credible sources.

Nonetheless, regardless of the preliminary optimism surrounding Trump’s potential announcement, Polymarket bookmakers have indicated a shift in market sentiment.

The probability of Trump declaring Bitcoin as a US strategic reserve asset has decreased, with present betting odds suggesting a decrease chance of such an announcement by July 28.

On the time of writing, the most important cryptocurrency available on the market was buying and selling at $66,300. This doesn’t characterize a major change from Tuesday’s worth worth, as BTC has been consolidating round this zone for the previous few days.

Featured picture from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com