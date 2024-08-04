CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Pre-season 2024

Actual Madrid have printed their beginning lineup for the upcoming match towards FC Barcelona within the first pre-season sport of the 2024-25 eason.

Actual Madrid beginning XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Vallejo, Militao, Fran Garcia, Modric, Mario Martin, Ceballos, Güler, Brahim, Endrick

Barcelona beginning XI: Ter Stegen, Balde, Martinez, Pablo Torre, Pau Victor, Lewandowski, Valle, Unai, Christensen, Marc Bernal, Cadao

Carlo Ancelotti goes with a really comparable beginning line-up to the one which misplaced to AC Milan in Chicago, with the one change being Eder Militao coming again in for Jesus Vallejo. Militao wouldn’t have began this early upon returning if not for Vallejo choosing up one other minor harm.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM PRE-SEASON EL CLASICO AGAINST FC BARCELONA

Date: 08/03/2024

Time: 01:00am CET, 07:00pm EST (native).

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New York, USA.

Accessible TV: Movistar Champions Tour.

Accessible Streaming: ESPN+

