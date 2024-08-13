CONEXPO-CON/AGG 365 Keeps Industry Pros Informed Leading Up to the 2026 Show – AEM

Each three years, the development world convenes in Las Vegas for the grand spectacle that’s CONEXPO-CON/AGG—the biggest commerce present in North America. 2023 drew greater than 2,400 exhibitors and put them in contact with over 139,000 building professionals on the present ground.

However what occurs within the years between these extraordinary occasions? How can the business keep engaged and knowledgeable? Enter CONEXPO-CON/AGG 365, a complete and impactful useful resource designed to bridge the information hole and preserve professionals within the know.

“CONEXPO-CON/AGG 365 has been instrumental in sustaining a powerful reference to our viewers between tradeshows. By persistently delivering the newest building developments, information, and updates, we’ve been capable of okayeep our group knowledgeable and engaged,” mentioned AEM Director of Tradeshow Content material Rebecca Kettlewell. “Via these efforts we’ve created a significant device for protecting the upcoming CONEXPO-CON/AGG prime of thoughts, making certain that our viewers is at all times conscious of the thrilling developments and alternatives that await them. This ongoing communication has not solely fostered a way of anticipation, however has additionally strengthened our relationship with business professionals, making every present extra profitable than the final.”

Greater than only a weekly e-newsletter, CONEXPO-CON/AGG 365 has come to be an necessary supply of data for over 54,000 women and men of the development business.

“This 12 months we’ve launched a number of campaigns masking matters like ladies in building, psychological well being, and workforce challenges. By highlighting these topics, we’ve created an area for these conversations which might be necessary to our viewers. Via a number of interviews we’ve had the possibility to listen to from those that reside and breathe building” says Rebecca Kettlewell.

By inspecting the actual points going through the women and men of the development business and offering a platform to focus on these challenges, CONEXPO-CON/AGG 365 has fostered a way of group and assist amongst our viewers. This ongoing dialogue not solely raises consciousness but in addition drives optimistic change throughout the business. AEM is proud to be a catalyst for these necessary conversations and sit up for persevering with this impactful work.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG 365 has been highlighting a various set of well timed matters which might be related to tools consumers, all of that are paired with interviews from these working in the business. These embrace:

Trying ahead to the subsequent CONEXPO-CON/AGG present, set for March 3-7, 2026 in Las Vegas, it’s necessary to remain engaged and knowledgeable. CONEXPO-CON/AGG 365 plays a pivotal function in protecting readers up to date on the preparations, themes, and alternatives associated to the present. 2026 is correct across the nook, and staying linked by CONEXPO-CON/AGG 365 ensures readers received’t miss out on any necessary updates or alternatives. Subscribe Now.

Each in individual and on-line CONEXPO-CON/AGG is acknowledged world wide. This multi-faceted path offers exhibitors a singular strategy to method, join, and construct relationships with our viewers, their finish person. “CONEXPO-CON/AGG 365 stands out as a singular platform that goes past the standard e-newsletter.” Says Nicole Hallada, Senior AEM’s Vice President of Exhibitions and Advertising and marketing, the present’s organizer. “365 not solely delivers important insights and updates, nevertheless it places advertisers in entrance of their buyer. Its distinctive worth is the way it can work in tandem with our wide selection of alternate sponsorship alternatives. Combining these alternatives with the present that fosters lasting relationships that drives to the sale. With CONEXPO-CON/AGG you may have repeat publicity to your buyer by varied contact factors. It’s the multi-faceted method entrepreneurs and companies need, all in a single place.”

Take into account a CONEXPO-CON/AGG 365 sponsorship alternative. Study extra.