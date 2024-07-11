Computer hacking charge dropped against Miami OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend

MIAMI (AP) — South Florida prosecutors dropped the pc hacking cost Thursday in opposition to an OnlyFans mannequin accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in a Miami condominium in 2022.

The cost in opposition to Courtney Clenney, 29, was dropped after a circuit decide dominated final month that the Miami-Dade State Legal professional’s Workplace violated attorney-client privilege in January when investigators confiscated textual content messages and emails between Clenney, her dad and mom and her attorneys, in accordance with courtroom data. Clenney’s dad and mom had additionally been charged with hacking, and their costs had been additionally dropped.

Clenney nonetheless faces a second-degree homicide cost. Jail data present she’s been held with out bond since August 2022.

Protection lawyer Jude Faccidomo, who represents the Clenneys within the hacking case, stated the Miami-Dade State Legal professional’s Workplace ought to recuse itself from the homicide case as a result of prosecutors obtained communications about protection technique, which they weren’t legally allowed to see.

“There is no such thing as a moral method for that workplace to remain on the murder case understanding what they know and what they illegally garnered from breaching these messages,” Faccidomo stated.

The state lawyer’s workplace didn’t reply to messages from The Related Press asking whether or not it will recuse itself from Clenney’s homicide case.

Clenney, who had used the identify Courtney Tailor on such platforms as Instagram and OnlyFans, fatally stabbed Christian Obumseli on the couple’s Miami residence in April 2022 because the fruits of a “tempestuous and combative relationship” that started in November 2020, prosecutors stated beforehand.

Clenney has acknowledged killing Obumseli however stated she was performing in self-defense. Her lawyer, Frank Prieto, beforehand stated that Obumseli was usually abusive.

Clenney beforehand instructed investigators that Obumseli had pushed her and thrown her to the ground, which prompted her to seize a knife and throw it at Obumseli from about 10 ft (3 meters) away. The medical expert who carried out the post-mortem on Obumseli stated his wound couldn’t have been attributable to a knife thrown from that distance.

Clenney was arrested in Hawaii a number of days after the stabbing, however investigators consider she gave Obumseli’s pc to her dad and mom a while between the killing and her arrest. In keeping with the arrest warrants, detectives recovered textual content messages the place the dad and mom focus on attempting to achieve entry to the pc.