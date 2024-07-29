Complete Group C standings after U.S. Olympic basketball win over Serbia

The U.S. males’s basketball staff bought its quest for a fifth straight gold off to a flying begin on Sunday, rolling previous Serbia 110-84 because of monster performances from Kevin Durant and LeBron James. It was the form of efficiency that solidified the Individuals as clear favorites on this match. However what does it imply for his or her odds of shifting on to the knockout spherical? Let’s break it down.

Which group is the U.S. in?

America is in Group C, together with Serbia, South Sudan and Puerto Rico.

How does the group section work in Olympic basketball?

Every staff will play the opposite three groups in its group and can earn two factors for a win, one level for a loss and nil factors for a loss by forfeit. On the finish of the group section, the highest two groups in every group will routinely advance to the quarterfinals. Moreover, the 2 finest third-place groups can even transfer on to the quarterfinals. All different groups are eradicated from the competitors. Within the occasion of a tie within the standings between two groups in the identical group, head-to-head outcomes can be used because the tiebreaker. Within the occasion of a tie between three or extra groups, there’s a record of additional standards that can be used to interrupt the tie, beginning with the very best level differential in video games between the tied groups.

Full Group C standings: The place U.S. stands after win over Serbia

Here is how issues look in Group C after the primary spherical of play, with the U.S. on high by level differential and South Sudan presently in second.

Factors Differential United States 2 26 South Sudan 2 11 Puerto Rico 1 -11 Serbia 1 -26

Subsequent up in group play on Wednesday, July 31: The U.S. meets the South Sudan staff that just about upset them only a week in the past, whereas Nikola Jokic seems to be to get Serbia again on monitor towards Jose Alvarado and Puerto Rico.