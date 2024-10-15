Complements And Compliments To Defense As Bengals Savor Sunday Night Win

They provided sufficient strain to pressure Jones right into a 57.2 passer score, his lowest because the unbeaten Vikings received him within the opener.

“You simply see everybody behind them step up as effectively. I assumed they did an awesome job getting strain on the quarterback,” stated head coach Zac Taylor of his D-line. “And so, I am simply actually happy with the best way the protection performed. The gamers, the coaches, the best way that they fought all week, and placed on a efficiency like this was particular.”

Taylor noticed the sport and that is how he doled out the sport balls. He began along with his defensive coordinator, Staten Island’s personal Lou Anarumo. The lifelong Giants fan who went to the video games with Lou Sr., and coached right here for a 12 months, needed to not solely hear all week his household plan for the 100-person tailgate within the parking zone, however the media give it to him day by day.

However on Sunday he was waving a ball with Hill, who additionally received one. And Pratt. And Hendrickson. And security Tycen Anderson, coming off an ACL and selecting up the place he left off final 12 months with two tackles on particular groups as their prized gunner on punt returns.

It was simply the sort of complementary outing they wanted. They usually’re nonetheless in search of extra.

“It is workforce soccer. We’ve not performed an entire recreation but,” Pratt stated. “Not one with all three phases with offense, protection, and particular groups. As soon as we play that, we’ll be good.”

Hendrickson, their Professional Bowl sacker and greatest participant on protection, thought it was a tradition win. After pointing skyward to rejoice his sacks Sunday, he pointed to Hilton and Anarumo.