Competitor in CrossFit Games has died during swimming event in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A competitor within the CrossFit Video games has died whereas competing in a swimming occasion Thursday morning on a Texas lake.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul mentioned throughout a information convention that they had been “deeply saddened” by the loss of life of one in every of their athletes, and so they had been working with authorities on the investigation into the loss of life.

An official with the Fort Price Hearth Division mentioned they obtained referred to as out round 8 a.m. to help police as a result of there “was a participant within the water that was down and hadn’t been seen in some cut-off date.”

He mentioned they responded for search and rescue and weren’t on the scene when the preliminary name was made. He mentioned the athlete’s physique was discovered about an hour later.

Faul mentioned CrossFit did have security personnel on web site on the occasion.

Faul mentioned the CrossFit group is sort of a household. “We’re doing every part in our energy throughout this tragic time to help the household, to help our group,” Faul mentioned.

A police spokesperson mentioned that they’d not presently be releasing the athlete’s identify.

The mission of the CrossFit Video games, first held in 2007, is to “discover the fittest athletes on the earth,” the CrossFit web site mentioned. It says the video games change yearly and infrequently the small print aren’t introduced till simply earlier than the occasion.