‘Companion’ Filmmaker Drew Hancock ‘My Wife and I Bought a Ranch’

Drew Hancock, whose upcoming directorial debut Companion is already producing scorching buzz months earlier than its launch, has come aboard to put in writing and direct My Spouse and I Purchased a Ranch, a supernatural horror function in improvement at Amazon MGM Studios.

The undertaking unites some heavy hitters, and a few massive horror names, on the manufacturing aspect. Producers embrace 21 Laps, the banner run by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine, in addition to James Wan and Michael Clear’s Atomic Monster. Additionally producing is Scott Glassgold of Floor Management, which counts this 12 months’s shock hit Tarot amongst its credit.

Ranch follows a pair who transfer into their dream dwelling in Idaho solely to find {that a} malevolent spirit inhabits their valley.

It’s based mostly on a brief story by Matt Question that first appeared on Reddit and was later printed as a novel, co-written along with his brother Harrison, by Grand Central Publishing titled Previous Nation. Question can also be recognized for the horror e book Wilderness Reform, which he additionally wrote along with his brother and has an adaptation arrange at Paramount. The Ranch adaptation was initially arrange at Netflix however has renewed vitality now that Amazon and Hancock are concerned.

Hancock was a author who toiled within the TV house, engaged on reveals resembling ABC’s Suburgatory and creating the supernatural rom-com My Useless Ex for Awesomeness.

However he made a giant splash when he wrote Companion, a sci-fi-tinged horror script that got here to the eye of Zack Cregger, Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz of BoulderLight Photos and Vertigo’s Roy Lee, the gamers behind the cult horror hit Barbarian.

The undertaking attracted New Line, which not solely picked it up in January 2023 however fast-tracked it as nicely for Hancock to direct. Now the film — starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid — has those who have seen it forward of its Jan. 10, 2025 launch speaking up a storm about how thrilling it’s.

Hancock is repped by UTA, Vary Media Companions, Empirical, and Hansen, Jacobson