Compak K-3 Grinders

September 5, 2010

Compak presents 2 fashions of dwelling espresso grinders: Okay-3 Contact and Okay-3 Elite.

The Okay-3 Elite espresso and espresso grinder by Compak is a flat burr grinder with the know-how of the costly, business grinders, however may also match properly in your kitchen counter prime. The flat burrs are constructed of tempered metal and measure 58 mm, making the machine extremely exact and succesful. An vital side of any high quality grinder is the correct grind in your desired drink. Compak has geared up the Okay-3 Elite with a terrific step much less micrometrical grinding system, which permits the buyer to superb tune their personally most popular grind to their very own specs. One other essential side to the grinding course of is the temperature of the beans. The Okay-3 Elite’s mounted motor operates at decrease RPMs, making it not solely a quieter mannequin, it additionally retains the espresso from being heated up whereas it’s being floor, conserving the bean’s integrity till it’s time to brew it. The machine, nonetheless, is just not meant for use frequently over lengthy intervals, or the heating will likely be unavoidable as a result of you’ll have overworked the motor. The instructed time of use for optimum efficiency is to alternate at the very least 10 minutes of relaxation for each 2 minutes of labor. Along with being helpful for making a scrumptious cup of espresso or espresso, the mounted motor signifies that if the motor breaks down, it may be changed. This implies you don’t want to buy a wholly new grinder.

The Compak Okay-3 Elite has an computerized doser, which releases 7-gram parts of grinds when the lever is pulled. A doser ensures a clump-free pull makes its approach into your machines filter; subsequently, guaranteeing a greater tasting cup of espresso. As well as, the Okay-3 Elite comes with a tamper, positioned straight above the doser. The hopper holds a modest 10 oz of beans, however may be upgraded to a bigger 1.75 lb hopper if vital. The aluminium building of the Compak Okay-3 Elite is sturdy and enticing, lending itself to a very good look on any counter, be it dwelling or workplace. The Compak Okay-3 Elite is an excellent alternative for at-home baristas who demand extra of their grinder. The precision and doser options make the Elite akin to a business grade grinder with out the value tag or the big measurement.

If you’d like the choice of single dose, double dose or steady dosage in your espresso then the Compak Okay-3 Contact espresso grinder is for you. It’s a fairly priced mannequin, which implies it’s appropriate for the home surroundings in addition to business environments which have pretty low demand. The grind system is stepless which signifies that a exact coarseness may be chosen utilizing the 58mm flat burrs with none of the constraints of other fashions. The swap has three choices, off, computerized and handbook, so it’s simple to pick out what you want on the contact of a button. The espresso grinder comes with a 0.66 pound hopper however there’s an elective 1.75 pound one accessible ought to a bigger capability be wanted. The grinder velocity is 1100 rpms and the machine is able to producing 11-15 kilos of floor espresso in a single minute.