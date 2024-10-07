Commentary: Deshaun Watson headlines long list of Browns’ problems

Now is perhaps a very good time for possession to step ahead and publicly clarify to its prospects why the present quarterback of their soccer workforce is the present quarterback of their soccer workforce.

That received’t occur, in fact, as a result of the final time possession ought to have stepped ahead to publicly, and personally, clarify probably the most controversial determination in franchise historical past — the commerce for Deshaun Watson — possession not solely handed on attending the introductory information convention, possession as an alternative left the nation.

Welcome again to Dysfunction Junction.

There’s a lot incorrect with this soccer workforce and soccer group proper now, and loads of it was on show Sunday in a humiliating, embarrassing 34-13 beatdown by the younger and hungry and very well-organized and -constructed Washington Commanders.

On the opposite facet of the sphere had been the Browns, who Sunday stored alive their streak this 12 months of by no means having scored greater than 18 factors in a sport, which is a surefire strategy to lose most of them. However no less than on this sport, not like their different 4 video games, the Browns performed a very good workforce.

On the plus facet, the Browns are lastly out of the Watson penalty field. Subsequent 12 months, for the primary time in three years, they’ll get to make a choose within the first spherical of the NFL Draft.

As for this 12 months, the loss to Washington on Sunday seemed so much just like the Browns’ different three losses this season (thus far).

Anyone bought Joe Flacco’s cellphone quantity?

On Sunday, possession’s favourite quarterback averaged 4.1 yards per completion in his spotty 12-for-25 day on the workplace. He was sacked seven instances for 33 yards and posted a not-so-rousing 77.2 passer score.

Watson and his presumed No. 1 receiver, Amari Cooper, proceed to appear to be complete strangers on the sphere. That’s to not say that the Browns’ different receivers are lockdown, go-to guys for possession’s favourite quarterback. However even in opposition to a beforehand struggling protection like Washington’s, the issues and weaknesses of The Watson Passing Recreation — presumably there’s one — actually stand out.

There may be additionally the matter of chemistry. Group chemistry. One wonders, after one has seen what one has seen so far within the season, whether or not there’s any chemistry in any respect between Watson and his receivers, or, for that matter, Watson and the opposite gamers on the workforce.

Lots of them play and carry out as if they’re complete strangers to Watson, and vice versa. The anticipated Watson-to-Cooper gravy prepare that everybody anticipated at first of the season has been a complete bust thus far. For probably the most half, the 2 principals seem to not solely be on totally different pages, however in numerous books.

Poor Kevin Stefanski. At one level in Sunday, bloody Sunday’s proceedings, he once more despatched in quarterback/hood decoration Jameis Winston on fourth-and-1, and — spoiler alert — it didn’t work.

Nothing labored Sunday, and it wasn’t as a result of the Browns didn’t attempt. Beating, and even simply making an attempt to maintain up with the modern, new Commanders, who appear to be they’re the true deal, is not any small job.

The Browns, then again, are a really small job. They aren’t solely unwatchable at instances, however at others, undecipherable. They’re 5 video games, and 4 losses, right into a season during which virtually nothing has gone proper, particularly on the quarterback place.

If that is all they’re going to get from Watson this 12 months, and within the subsequent two, any person has some explaining to do. As Gertrude Stein as soon as stated about Oakland, California: “There isn’t any there there.”

It doesn’t take loads of detective work to infer that what the Browns acquired of their ill-fated commerce with Houston was decrease case Watson, when what they had been hoping for was uppercase Watson.

To circle again, in that vein, to the workforce chemistry query, is it not honest to ask, based mostly on what we’ve seen thus far, whether or not the Browns gamers themselves, as mirrored by their efficiency so far, might have shortly deduced that their $230 million quarterback is grossly overpriced?

Let’s not neglect that it was possession, not the gamers, who purchased this bag of groceries. But it surely’s the gamers, not possession, who should play with and for a quarterback who thus far this season has given no indication that he’s any extra particular than was Brandon Weeden.

Pity to these quarterbacks, and people groups, furthermore, who lose the belief, or seem to lack the dedication to guide an NFL workforce. That is big-boy soccer. There may be nothing extra ineffective than a quarterback unable to rally his troops or encourage their dedication.

A quarterback with no followers is not any quarterback in any respect.

That’s the place the Browns higher hope they aren’t.

In relation to quarterbacks, there aren’t any mulligans. He’s both the man or he isn’t.

Similar factor with homeowners.