Commanders Vs. Jets (Preseason Game 1) – Studs and Duds

Jayden Daniels NFL debut went significantly better than I predicted, behind a patchwork offensive line lacking each beginning offensive tackles. He regarded calm, cool and picked up in main the Commanders down the sphere for a landing on the opening drive of the sport.

After the primary drive, the joy degree dropped off considerably, as each offenses sputtered a bit as totally different gamers got alternatives to indicate themselves. Total, it was a comparatively profitable opening recreation for brand spanking new head coach Dan Quinn. He was in a position to consider a number of his younger guys of their first actual recreation motion, and no vital accidents had been reported.

Under are my Studs and Duds of the sport, adopted by some notes.

Studs:

Jayden Daniels – He performed very effectively in restricted time. The 42 yard dot he dropped to Brown was a factor of magnificence. he went 2-3 for 45 yards and had a speeding landing in his NFL debut.

Dyami Brown – Brown had two catches for 55 yards, together with the good 42 yard contested catch on the primary drive.

Ben Sinnott – Sinnott was focused thrice and caught all three passes for a team-leading 57 yards. What was most spectacular was his run-after-catch means.

John Bates – I used to be actually impressed with Bates’ blocking. He wasn’t focused within the passing recreation, however his blocking did sufficient to make him stand out.

Braeden Daniels – I perceive he was going up towards the Jets third-team defensive linemen, however I although Daniels did a really good job at proper deal with. He confirmed athleticism, good hand-placement and a stable anchor.

Michael Wiley – Operating with the third workforce, Wiley confirmed good burst, pace and imaginative and prescient as he churned his means for a team-high 34 yards and a landing on eight carries.

Tyler Owens – In a crowded security room, Owens stood out in protection, run help and particular groups.

Duds:

Jahan Dotson – Jahan had two receptions on the afternoon, however one was bobbled and the opposite went for a brief achieve. He in any other case did poorly when requested to dam and struggled to get off man protection.

I complained there was no maintain referred to as right here, however after rewatching this, Dotson had already misplaced his stability and was happening. This will’t occur by Dotson. pic.twitter.com/wpSgamcD0P — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 11, 2024

Mason Brooks – I perceive he was enjoying at left deal with out of necessity, however his e book of labor on the afternoon was not excellent. He received referred to as for 2 penalties and had a number of blown blocks.

Michael Deiter – Deiter, who performed rather a lot at proper guard, actually struggled in go safety.

Emmanuel Forbes – Forbes had a deep play the place he confirmed good protection, however he was additionally overwhelmed one-on-one for this TD. I’ll admit that he landed on the Duds listing partly as a result of his struggles within the joint observe carrying over to the sport.

Riley Patterson – Patterson missed his lone discipline aim try – a straightforward 39 yarder. I see no purpose he ought to stay on the workforce come subsequent week.

Notes:

– Jamin Davis had an up and down debut at EDGE. He confirmed flashes, however his go rush strikes are inconsistent.

– If Trent Scott sees motion throughout the common season, we might be in some hassle.

– Jordan Magee solely performed a collection or two, however you’ll be able to see his athleticism soar off the display.

– Jeremy Reaves was again in motion after his harm final season. he was higher enjoying towards the run than the go.

– Each Jeff Driskel and Sam Hartman confirmed slightly one thing in reserve obligation. Every confirmed off their legs and arms throughout the recreation.