ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders signed receiver Martavis Bryant, who final performed within the NFL six years in the past and launched into a protracted journey via soccer’s minor leagues to return.

The 6-foot-4 Bryant, who was suspended indefinitely for drug use in 2018 and was reinstated in November 2023, presents the Commanders one side they lack of their receiving corps: dimension.

Washington has one different receiver taller than 6-2 in camp: Brycen Tremayne, a 6-4 wideout who’s preventing for one of many final spots on the place.

Washington launched kicker Ramiz Ahmed to make room for Bryant. Coach Dan Quinn was with Bryant in Dallas final yr when Bryant was on the Cowboys’ observe squad from Nov. 6 till Jan. 4, when he was launched.

“He is in actually good condition and he is actually hungry to show it,” Quinn stated. “He is been prepared for some time, so it is good to have him right here.”

Bryant caught 126 passes, 17 for touchdowns, throughout three seasons with Pittsburgh from 2014 to ’18; he didn’t play in 2016 after being suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse coverage.

After returning to the Steelers in 2017, Bryant signed with the Raiders the next season and was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December 2018. He was later signed by two Canadian Soccer League groups, although he by no means performed in a sport. He additionally frolicked within the Indoor Soccer League, the Fan Managed Soccer league in addition to the XFL.

Bryant stated he did not know if he’d get one other likelihood within the NFL, saying he simply wanted to be ready — bodily and mentally.

“Obtained to be strong-minded,” Bryant stated. “I have been via loads. I do not quit on myself; I’ve at all times been a fighter.”

Dallas signed him final season to the observe squad after he was reinstated. Quinn was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.

“Martavis has a very cool ability set. He is bought dimension and size and the power to make use of him within the purple zone,” Quinn stated. “He appears like a linebacker enjoying wideout from a dimension standpoint.”

Quinn stated Bryant’s dimension was a think about Washington’s resolution to signal him. He additionally stated teaching in opposition to him in observe helped make the choice. Washington additionally labored out Bryant within the spring after Dallas launched him.

“Seeing the abilities, seeing how we compete in opposition to him, oftentimes in observe we put him right into a sure spot to simulate the dimensions of a receiver, the pace of a receiver,” Quinn stated. “He is bought an actual dimension, just like the catch radius, throw it over right here, he has bought size to throw it away from any individual … realizing, hey, that is incomplete, or my man’s getting it.”

Bryant stated he now weighs 208 kilos, having misplaced 22 kilos after final season. He nonetheless has an uphill battle to make the ultimate roster, although Washington shouldn’t be deep on the place. The Commanders do have Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown and rookie Luke McCaffrey along with Olamide Zaccheaus and Jamison Crowder. The latter two are also competing for the punt returner’s job. It is doable one spot can be out there for Bryant and a handful of others.

“I am grateful to be right here and tremendous excited. I’ve nonetheless bought extra work to place in. I’ve to look good,” Bryant stated.

However his receiver traits had been noticeable to his new teammates.

“Whenever you see him out right here working round and he is huge, robust and quick, he appears like he is in nice form,” McLaurin stated. “You have to be prepared on your second and alternative and I really feel like that is the rationale why he is right here.”