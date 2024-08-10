Commanders’ Jayden Daniels impresses, leads touchdown drive in preseason debut

“He made a verify mid-play,” Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi mentioned of Daniels in the course of the sport broadcast, per the Washington Put up’s Nicki Jhabvala. “It turned out to be a giant achieve. … We bunkered down and actually went in there. He was calm and picked up, which is what you need to see, and it was actually spectacular. All of us sat on the sideline and we have been like, ‘Dang, that was actually enjoyable.’ So, I believe everyone must be very excited simply from that little sneak peek proper there. I do know I’m. I do know I’m. I do know the blokes are fired up. I believe we received a dude again there.”

Daniels was requested in regards to the audile after the Commanders’ eventual 20-17 loss.

“Yeah. I imply it is simply one thing all through follow, all through the time I have been right here that (offensive coordinator) Kliff (Kingsbury) was like, ‘Hey, should you don’t love this look, verify it,’ ” Daniels mentioned. “So, they got here out in a sure look and we have been working a play, I did not prefer it so I simply checked it.”

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, nevertheless, instructed reporters that Daniels did not precisely have the greenlight to vary performs.

“I considered High Gun,” Quinn mentioned, referencing the long-lasting Eighties Tom Cruise film. “‘Do I’ve permission to buzz the tower? No ghost rider, the sample is full.’ So, I believe on that one he needed to express regret and never permission, after which throw an absolute dime excessive to Dyami to go. It was a very cool play. I believe it in all probability illustrates for him the attention and checks and issues that go into it. He didn’t ask for permission, so he went forward and buzzed the tower anyway. It was a very cool play.”