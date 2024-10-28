“Washington-Chicago Monday Stats Pack” is introduced by BDO by the Numbers. Individuals who know, know BDO.

A listing of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders’ 18-15 win towards the Chicago Bears, introduced by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

Basic

The Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears 18-15 on Sunday afternoon on a last-second hail mary landing.

Washington has held their opponent scoreless within the first half in consecutive video games for the primary time since Week 10 and 11 of the 1997 season.

Washington is 4-0 at house for the primary time since 2005 and is 6-2 to start out the season since 2008.

Washington recorded 481 web yards, the best complete of the season.

Washington's protection held Chicago to two-of-twelve on third down.

Washington led the time of possession sport 32:16 to 27:44