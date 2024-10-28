Commanders-Bears Stats & Snaps

“Washington-Chicago Monday Stats Pack” is introduced by BDO by the Numbers. Individuals who know, know BDO.
A listing of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders’ 18-15 win towards the Chicago Bears, introduced by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
Basic
- The Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears 18-15 on Sunday afternoon on a last-second hail mary landing.
- Washington has held their opponent scoreless within the first half in consecutive video games for the primary time since Week 10 and 11 of the 1997 season.
- Washington is 4-0 at house for the primary time since 2005 and is 6-2 to start out the season since 2008.
- Washington recorded 481 web yards, the best complete of the season.
- Washington’s protection held Chicago to two-of-twelve on third down.
- Washington led the time of possession sport 32:16 to 27:44
