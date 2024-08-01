Comic-Con Human Trafficking Operation: 14 People Arrested

Fourteen folks had been arrested and 10 victims had been recovered in a human trafficking sting throughout Comedian-Con over the weekend, authorities mentioned.

The operation to recuperate victims of intercourse trafficking and goal intercourse patrons utilizing the San Diego conference was initiated from July 25-27, in line with the California Division of Justice’s San Diego Human Trafficking Process Power.

“Sadly, intercourse traffickers capitalize on large-scale occasions similar to Comedian-Con to use their victims for revenue,” California Legal professional Common Rob Bonta shared in a press release. “These arrests ship a transparent message to potential offenders that their prison habits is not going to be tolerated. We’re grateful to all our devoted companions concerned within the San Diego Human Trafficking Process Power, whose collaboration has been invaluable. We take nice delight in our workplace’s dedication to uplifting weak Californians by providing them help and steering after they want it most.”

The anti-human trafficking operation consisted of legislation enforcement officers working undercover as intercourse patrons to determine and get in touch with potential victims and arrest their traffickers. Authorities additionally posted undercover advertisements soliciting intercourse to arrest intercourse patrons.

Officers mentioned after the 9 grownup potential victims and a 16-year-old juvenile had been recovered, grownup and juvenile help service advocates had been there to supply help as wanted.

“There isn’t a extra insidious crime than human trafficking,” San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez shared in a press release. “The coercion and violence which enslaves folks for revenue and locations them into pressured labor or intercourse is prison. Because the Sheriff, I help the efforts of all our justice companions in holding perpetrators accountable. I admire the main focus that was positioned on the latest conference to determine and rescue victims of human trafficking.”

The operation was a cooperative effort involving the DOJ, California Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Freeway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Safety Investigations, Nationwide Metropolis Police Division, San Diego Metropolis Legal professional’s Workplace, San Diego County District Legal professional’s Workplace, San Diego County Probation Division, San Diego County Sheriff’s Division, San Diego Police Division, Southwest Border Excessive Depth Drug Trafficking Space and the U.S. Legal professional’s Workplace for the Southern District of California. The Naval Prison Investigative Service additionally assisted.

San Diego Comedian-Con, a comic book ebook and popular culture occasion, attracts greater than 100,000 followers to the world annually.