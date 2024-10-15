Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS: Northern California viewing conditions

There’s nonetheless time to take a look at the Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS this week with solely restricted clouds to dam the view.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Clear skies ought to make for some nice viewing of the Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS. ABC10 viewers have despatched of their pictures of the celestial occasion.

The one under is from Ken Hunt in West Sacramento. He snapped the picture Sunday at 7:52 p.m. trying west away from metropolis lights. He was capable of see it with out gear, nevertheless it grew to become way more clear and crisp along with his digital camera geared up with 70-200mm lens. For these within the pictures world, he added some further details about the gear. This shot was taken on a Nikon 500 DSLR, ISO 1600/f4.5/1.6 secs/70mm, on tripod.

Harvey Ficek additionally despatched on this shot of Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS from close to Volcano within the Sierra foothills. He took this picture Saturday evening.





NASA Earth Observatory says it is a once-in-80,000 yr sight! The comet comes from the outer reaches of our photo voltaic system and was most seen within the Southern Hemisphere and Tropics till October 8. It will likely be seen within the Northern Hemisphere by a lot of the week of October 14.

The comet bought its identify in 2023 from two discoveries. One was when it was recognized by observers at China’s Tsuchinshan Observatory. The opposite was when it appeared on an ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-Impression Final Alert System) telescope in South Africa.

A comet presents the lengthy tail-like look as a result of its transformation upon approaching the Solar. The warmth causes the ice within the comet to show to gasoline and mud turning into a coma and tail that may prolong hundreds of thousands of miles.

Monday and Tuesday needs to be good viewing earlier than clouds roll in Wednesday. Clear skies return Thursday by the weekend.

Do you’ve gotten pictures of the comet? Electronic mail them to [email protected] or obtain the ABC10 app and add them by ‘Close to Me’ characteristic.

For extra ABC10 information and climate protection in your time, stream ABC10+ in your TV without spending a dime:

► Roku – click on right here

► Amazon Fireplace – click on right here

► Apple TV – click on right here