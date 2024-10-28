Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Calls Puerto Rico ‘Garbage’ at Trump Rally

Controversial comic Tony Hinchcliffe made a number of racist feedback about Latinos at former President Donald Trump’s rally on Sunday at Madison Sq. Backyard in New York Metropolis.

“I welcome migrants to america of America with open arms. And by open arms I imply like this,” Hinchcliffe mentioned, waving his fingers “no,” then waving his fingers ahead to point that they need to go away.

He continued: “It’s wild. And these Latinos, they love making infants, too, simply know that. They do. They do. There’s no pulling out. They don’t do this. They arrive inside, identical to they did to our nation.” He then cackled, including: “Republicans are the occasion with a very good humorousness.”

Hinchcliffe then known as Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, “rubbish.”

“There’s loads occurring,” he mentioned. “Like I don’t know if you recognize this, however there’s actually a floating island of rubbish in the midst of the ocean proper now. I feel it’s known as Puerto Rico.”

The group groaned. “Okay, alright,” he mentioned, chuckling.

Hinchcliffe made the remarks 9 days earlier than an election wherein Trump is relying on making main inroads with Latino voters so as to safe a victory. There are a whole lot of 1000’s of Puerto Rican voters in Pennsylvania, some of the essential battlegrounds within the 2024 election.

Lastly, Hinchcliffe was racist towards African People. He pointed to a Black man within the viewers. “That’s one among my buddies. He had a Halloween occasion final evening. We had enjoyable. We carved watermelons collectively. It was superior.”

The Trump rally prompted some to attract parallels to the 1939 Nazi rally in Madison Sq. Backyard: “To this point the most important distinction between the Trump rally at MSG and the Nazi rally at MSG in 1939 is that the latter was televised in black and white,” Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch Information, posted on X.

Hinchcliffe made a profession for himself opening for Joe Rogan and writing for Comedy Central Roast. He began his podcast, “Kill Tony,” in 2013.

In 2021, Hinchcliffe was dropped from his company after he known as the Asian American comic who went earlier than him at a present a racial slur. He additionally known as the viewers “race traitors” for laughing on the comic’s jokes.

“Tony by no means got here as much as me, talked to me, or apologized. I don’t suppose he thinks that was offensive,” comic Peng Dang instructed USA In the present day.

Certainly, Hinchcliffe instructed Selection that his primary rule is “by no means apologize.”

“There’s no room for sufferer mentality right here,” Hinchcliffe mentioned. “Whenever you step right into a darkish, dingy comedy membership, what do you wish to see? Give it some thought like a strip membership. Do you wish to see ladies in a costume? Or do you wish to see nasty fucking shit?”

In the meantime, in Philadelphia, Vice President Kamala Harris visited a Puerto Rican restaurant. She mentioned that, if elected, she would have a Puerto Rican Alternative Financial system Job Power and work on bringing sources to the territory.