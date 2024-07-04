Comedian Bobby Collins Signs With Harmony Artists For Exclusive Representation

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran humorist and actor Bobby Collins has signed with the boutique expertise company Concord Artists for unique illustration.

Collins has toured alongside some high-power star expertise similar to Frank Sinatra, Cher, Tony Bennett, Julio Iglesias, and Dolly Parton, and works with fellow comedians similar to Chris Rock, Ray Romano and Drew Carey, Jerry Seinfeld.

A New York native, Collins first made a reputation for himself in Manhattan comedy golf equipment, together with to Catch a Rising Star. He’s since gone on to carry out on the White Home on quite a few events, together with reveals at Comedy Golf equipment, Theaters, Casinos Company and Charity occasions throughout the U.S. coupled with innumerable tv appearances on late evening reveals similar to Jimmy Fallon.

Collins will likely be represented by Concord’s Jerry Ross.