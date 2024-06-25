Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka Announces North American Theater Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comic Atsuko Okatsuka introduced her 2024 ‘Full Grown Tour’ which is able to hit theaters and performing arts facilities throughout North America this fall.

Produced by Reside Nation, the 15-date run will formally get underway at Myer Horowitz Theatre, in Alberta, Canada on September thirteenth and concludes on the Egyptian Room on the Previous Nationwide Middle in Indianpolis on November sixteenth.

Tickets might be out there beginning with an artist presale starting Tuesday, June 25 with the final onsale starting Wednesday, June 26.

Born in Taiwan and raised in Japan, Okatsuka made her debut standup particular debut on HBO in 2022 and was named the “Greatest Debut Particular of 2022” by the New York Instances and one of many “Greatest Specials of 2022” by Vulture and Selection.

“Atsuko is growner than ever, having figured all the things out from doing laundry to charcuterie platters to her relationship along with her father. No notes or tweaks wanted, she’s an ideal human!!” stated Reside Nation.

ATSUKO OKATSUKA: FULL GROWN TOUR 2024 DATES:

Fri Sep 13 – Edmonton, AB – Myer Horowitz Theatre

Sat Sep 14 – Calgary, AB – Bella Live performance Corridor

Fri Sep 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre *

Sat Sep 21 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT – Capitol Theatre *

Thu Sep 26 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

Fri Sep 27 – La Crosse, Wi – Nice Arts Middle at Viterbo College *

Sat Sep 28 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Thu Oct 03 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Seaside

Fri Oct 04 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre

Sat Oct 05 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theatre

Thu Oct 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – Middle Stage

Sat Oct 12 – Atlantic Metropolis, NJ – Borgata

Fri Oct 18 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

Fri Nov 01 – Nashville, TN – James Ok Polk Theatre

Sat Nov 02 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theatre

Fri Nov 15 – Columbus, OH – Davidson Theatre

Sat Nov 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Previous Nationwide Middle