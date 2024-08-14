Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami final score: Leagues Cup highlights

The Columbus Crew, with a three-goal barrage in 14 minutes, reaffirmed its place as the very best group in Main League Soccer.

The Crew responded after a dreadful begin – lifeless, down 2-0 to an Inter Miami group with out Lionel Messi after the primary 67 minutes – to win 3-2 in an exhilarating comeback on Tuesday evening throughout their Leagues Cup Spherical-of-16 match.

It was a battle of defending champions, combating for MLS bragging rights and an opportunity to advance to this yr’s Leagues Cup quarterfinals. It led to a slugfest at Decrease.com Area in Columbus, Ohio.

Diego Rossi adopted Christian Ramirez’s objective (67’) with two of his personal (69’ and 80’) to assist the reigning MLS champion Crew remove Inter Miami, which gained the Leagues Cup final yr.

