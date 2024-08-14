Columbus Crew end Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup title defense

The Columbus Crew got here from two targets all the way down to put an finish to Inter Miami CF’s Leagues Cup title protection on Tuesday evening at Decrease.com Discipline.

Christian Ramírez began the rally and Diego Rossi scored twice because the reigning MLS Cup champs fought again after going behind on targets from Miami’s Matías Rojas and Diego Gómez to win the sport 3-2 and attain the quarterfinals.

Miami continues to be enjoying with out celebrity Lionel Messi, who has been out of motion since struggling an ankle damage in Argentina’s Copa América ultimate win over Colombia final month.

Miami appeared sharp to begin the sport as Rojas headed previous Nicholas Hagen early within the first half. Gerardo Martino’s workforce appeared to be cruising to a quarterfinal berth when Gómez curled a shot into the far proper nook from a Luis Suárez cross.

“When one observes how the workforce competes immediately towards Columbus,” Martino mentioned, “the truth is that one can’t assist however be very happy with the best way through which we are able to stand within the residence of the final champion, in a workforce that was additionally a Concacaf Champions finalist.”

However the Crew, third in MLS’ Japanese Convention and particularly good at residence below coach Wilfried Nancy, got here storming again when Rossi and Ramírez scored in a matter of minutes to stage the rating and went forward when Rossi rolled the ball residence from a tough angle to seal the win.

The Crew will face New York Metropolis FC within the quarterfinals, whereas Miami, which gained final 12 months’s inaugural version of the Leagues Cup, will get a while off earlier than resuming MLS play on Aug. 24 towards top-of-the-table rivals FC Cincinnati.

“Immediately, even after a defeat, we are going to proceed making an attempt to attain some title within the native league, which is what stays,” Martino added. “However I can’t settle for that each one that is measured based mostly on whether or not you gained or misplaced; I settle for it as a result of they’re the foundations of the sport.”