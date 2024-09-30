Colts QB out vs. Steelers with hip

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts beginning quarterback Anthony Richardson has been dominated out of the sport vs. the Steelers as a result of a hip damage suffered within the first quarter.

Although Richardson tried to get again into the sport.

The Indianapolis starter emerged from the locker room after a prolonged examination by trainers and got here out of the locker room operating at a superb clip, then spent the subsequent couple of performs stretching and jogging on the sideline.

For a second, it appeared like Richardson was going again within the recreation, and he briefly tried to rejoin the huddle, however veteran Joe Flacco was put again into the huddle, and a short while later, Indianapolis listed Richardson as out for the remainder of the sport, though the 22-year-old stayed on the sideline in uniform for many of the first half, a towel over his head.

Richardson tried exhausting to remain within the recreation regardless of taking two important hits to his proper hip.

The Colts starter suffered the preliminary damage after after taking a heavy blow to the best hip from Pittsburgh security Minkah Fitzpatrick on the finish of a first-down run within the first quarter of Sunday’s recreation in opposition to the Steelers.

Richardson returned to the sport for a play, carried the ball once more, tried to slip and took a blow to the higher physique from Steelers security Minkah Fitzpatrick. Richardson stayed down once more on his facet, acquired up and walked off beneath his personal energy whereas holding his proper facet, then left the sphere once more.

Trainers instantly took Richardson to the locker room the second time. He was listed as questionable to return with a hip damage, returned to the sideline along with his helmet on previous to the subsequent drive and did some jogging however backup Joe Flacco remained within the recreation.

Colts rating:Observe Steelers-Colts NFL recreation right this moment reside: Indianapolis 14, Pittsburgh 0, Anthony Richardson damage

The 2 blows the Steelers delivered to Richardson had been the sort of hits the quarterback wanted to keep away from this season after struggling a season-ending shoulder damage on the finish of a run in opposition to the Titans.

Richardson’s first run was a glimpse of the explosiveness the quarterback brings to the offense.

Preserving the ball after faking a handoff to operating again Jonathan Taylor, Richardson opted to keep away from sliding, taking successful to the again from DeShon Elliott that pressured a fumble. Colts heart Tanor Bortolini recovered the fumble in a scrum whereas Richardson stayed on his again close by, unable to get off the sphere.

After being examined briefly by trainers, Richardson acquired off the turf and ran to the sideline beneath his personal energy, then returned to the sphere after backup quarterback Joe Flacco took two snaps in his place.

Richardson saved the ball on the handoff to the left facet and tried to slip, however Fitzpatrick hit him excessive anyway, and Richardson was unable to get off the turf.

This time, the Colts trainers didn’t wait; Richardson went on to the locker room.

Flacco accomplished each of his go makes an attempt for 14 yards together with a 4-yard landing to Josh Downs to make it 14-0 Colts.

Here’s a take a look at the primary damage:

Here’s a take a look at the second damage:

What did Colts coach Shane Steichen say about Anthony Richardson’s damage?

On why Richardson went again into the sport after the primary damage:

“He felt good to return in. Ran the play, after which he felt it slightly bit extra on the subsequent play.”

On why Steichen ran Richardson on his first play after getting back from damage:

“They went base protection. He stated he felt good to go. So, that was the look we had for it, and he simply felt it once more, so.”

On how Richardson was feeling when he got here out of the locker room:

“Yeah, no, he was feeling it. He was feeling it. We simply needed to carry him out.”

On why Richardson was on the sphere after returning to the sideline following the second damage:

“Yeah, no, he was simply encouraging the blokes. That is all he was doing. He is going on the market to encourage the workforce.”

What did Anthony Richardson say about his damage?

On how he felt after the sport:

“Feeling good, we acquired the W right this moment. Nice execution by everyone on the sphere right this moment. I feel I’m going to be good. Just a bit soreness.”

On what the damage is:

“Simply my hip. My hip was hurting. I attempted to return on the market, however I simply couldn’t speed up how I needed to. Coach was, like, making an attempt to not mess up the workforce proper now, so I used to be like, I’ll simply sit.”

On if he can play subsequent week:

“I don’t know. We’ve simply acquired to see what they are saying. My hip’s just a bit sore proper now.”

On his response when he went down:

“Individuals are going to speak about accidents, persons are going to say injury-prone, blah, blah, blah. However no one needs to get injured. All people needs to remain on the sphere. In fact, I used to be like, ‘Man, rattling, not once more.’ However it’s all good. It’s God’s plan. I’m simply trusting it.”

What was the dialog once you got here out of the locker room?

“They actually simply requested me how I felt, making an attempt to throw and stuff like that. We each simply agreed it wasn’t finest for me to go on the market.”

Who’s Anthony Richardson’s backup on the Colts depth chart?

Joe Flacco. The 17-year veteran has performed with Baltimore, Denver, the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns earlier than signing with the Colts as Richardson’s backup within the offseason. He was 4-1 with the Browns on the finish of final season, finishing 60.3% of his passes for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Joe Flacco stats

Flacco was 4-1 with the Browns on the finish of final season, finishing 60.3% of his passes for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

What’s Joe Flacco’s age?

He’s 39. He’ll flip 40 on Jan. 16.