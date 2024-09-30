Colts QB out vs. Steelers with hip

Colts QB out vs. Steelers with hip

by

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts beginning quarterback Anthony Richardson has been dominated out of the sport vs. the Steelers as a result of a hip damage suffered within the first quarter.

Although Richardson tried to get again into the sport.

The Indianapolis starter emerged from the locker room after a prolonged examination by trainers and got here out of the locker room operating at a superb clip, then spent the subsequent couple of performs stretching and jogging on the sideline.

For a second, it appeared like Richardson was going again within the recreation, and he briefly tried to rejoin the huddle, however veteran Joe Flacco was put again into the huddle, and a short while later, Indianapolis listed Richardson as out for the remainder of the sport, though the 22-year-old stayed on the sideline in uniform for many of the first half, a towel over his head.

Richardson tried exhausting to remain within the recreation regardless of taking two important hits to his proper hip.

The Colts starter suffered the preliminary damage after after taking a heavy blow to the best hip from Pittsburgh security Minkah Fitzpatrick on the finish of a first-down run within the first quarter of Sunday’s recreation in opposition to the Steelers.

Richardson returned to the sport for a play, carried the ball once more, tried to slip and took a blow to the higher physique from Steelers security Minkah Fitzpatrick. Richardson stayed down once more on his facet, acquired up and walked off beneath his personal energy whereas holding his proper facet, then left the sphere once more.

Leave a Reply