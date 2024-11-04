Vikings kicker Will Reichard missed discipline objectives of 53 and 31 yards, whereas Colts kicker Matt Homosexual missed a 53-yard kick over the primary half-hour.

Minnesota tied the sport to open the second half with Darnold discovering broad receiver Jordan Addison for a four-yard, game-tying landing early within the third quarter. The Vikings took the lead on a nine-play, 80-yard drive sparked by a 41-yard completion from Darnold to broad receiver Justin Jefferson, with Darnold ending the possession with an eight-yard landing to broad receiver Jalen Nailor.