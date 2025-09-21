Colorado vs Wyoming channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info

Colorado football is just hours away from kicking off its final nonconference game of the 2025 season with a home matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Buffaloes enter the contest 1-2 and are seeking answers, including stability at the starting quarterback position. Three quarterbacks, senior Kaidon Salter, freshman Julian Lewis and sophomore Ryan Staub have all seen playing time through three games, but none have taken the reins. Head coach Deion Sanders is looking for someone to take control, and it appears that someone will be Salter, as reported earlier this week. Salter started the Buffs’ first two games and adds another dynamic to CU’s offense with his rushing ability.

Wyoming enters the contest 2-1, but is a tier below Colorado in terms of talent. The game, as the 13.5-point spread suggests, should not be close, and anything less than a decisive Colorado victory would not be a good sign for a program looking to turn its season around.

As we approach kickoff, here is where and when to watch Colorado’s matchup against Wyoming.

Watch Colorado vs. Wyoming on ESPN

What channel is Colorado vs. Wyoming on today?

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+ or the ESPN app

Colorado-Wyoming will be broadcast nationally on ESPN in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season. Dave Flemming and Brock Osweiler will call the game from the booth at Folsom Field, with Stormy Buonantony reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+, the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Colorado vs. Wyoming time today

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20

Saturday, Sept. 20 Start time: 8:15 p.m. MT

The Colorado-Wyoming game starts at 8:15 p.m. MT from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Colorado football vs. Wyoming predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of Sept.19.

Colorado 28, Wyoming 14: Colorado’s offense should click with Kaidon Slater back under center, using his legs and arm to spark the ground game and hit receivers outside. Wyoming will compete, but likely can’t match the Buffs’ Power 4 talent.

Spread: Colorado by 13 1/2

Colorado by 13 1/2 Over/under: 44 1/2

44 1/2 Moneyline: Colorado -550, Wyoming +400

