Colorado felon dies days after fleeing police in stolen vehicle, crashing

Medical doctors declared a 33-year-old Greeley man clinically mind useless Thursday and eliminated him from life assist 4 days after he suffered essential accidents whereas making an attempt to keep away from arrest.

Jose Sambrano handed away shortly after members of the family made the choice in gentle of his poor prognosis. Sambrano had been within the intensive care unit of an area hospital for the reason that earlier Sunday when he ran a crimson gentle in a stolen truck and collided with one other automobile.

Jose Sambrano in an undated reserving photograph. Greeley Police Division



Seconds earlier than that collision, Sambrano had allegedly fled from a Greeley Police officer who recognized the stolen truck and tried to tug Sambrano over, the division said in a press launch.

The crimson 1998 Dodge 1500 pickup was reported stolen by its proprietor Sunday night. The proprietor was dragged by his automobile as Sambrano drove away with it and suffered severe accidents, in line with Greeley PD.

4 hours later, Sambrano resisted the officer’s tried visitors cease and drove into the intersection at eighth Avenue and twentieth Avenue “at a excessive charge of pace,” as said in GPD’s press launch. The stolen Dodge collided with a Cadillac SUV that was touring on twentieth Avenue, per GPD’s description. A person, lady, and little one had been inside that SUV. All three had been injured and brought to a hospital. All are anticipated to completely get well.

It was later found Sambrano was believed to be liable for the housebreaking of a house within the 2200 block of eighth Avenue that occurred simply earlier than the tried visitors cease and that had not but been reported to police. That house owner was current throughout the housebreaking however was unhurt, per police.

A search of on-line prison information exhibits Sambrano had 25 visitors, misdemeanor and felony circumstances since 2009. He was beforehand convicted as a recurring visitors offender was sentenced two years in the past to time within the Colorado Division of Corrections on a felony trespass. Sambrano was arrested 10 days earlier than the deadly accident on a theft cost.

