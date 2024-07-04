FOR RELEASE: Wednesday, July 3, 2024

CONTACT: Colorado Nationwide Guard Public Affairs, 720-250-1053, [email protected] or Colorado Air Nationwide Guard Public Affairs 720-847-9435, [email protected]

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Colorado Air Nationwide Guard F-16C Vipers will fly over Colorado communities in honor of our nation’s independence July 4, 2024.

The sight and sound of Vipers hovering overhead will function a strong reminder of our nation’s power and independence.

The scheduled flyovers will honor the legacy of those that have served in protection of our nation and have a good time the freedoms we take pleasure in.

“Our nation’s independence is once more celebrated by the triumphant ‘sound of freedom’ from the mighty F-16 Viper,” a hundred and fortieth Wing Commander U.S. Air Drive Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker mentioned. “These flyovers are symbolic of the ever-vigilant protection supplied by the Colorado Air Nationwide Guard. We’re reminded of this as our plane thunder via the skies of Colorado as watchful guardians and defenders of state and nation.”

The a hundred and fortieth Wing will launch the jets from Buckley House Drive Base, Aurora, Colorado, round 10:30 a.m. and fly till 12:00 p.m.

On Thursday, July 4, the a hundred and fortieth Wing will carry out flyovers on the following occasion websites:

– Independence Day Weekend Celebration, Lake Metropolis, 10:45 a.m.

– Silverton 150 Yr Celebration, Silverton, 10:50 a.m.

– Rico 4th of July Parade, Rico, 10:53 a.m.

– Telluride 4th of July Parade, Telluride, 11:00 a.m.

– Redstone 4th of July Celebration, Redstone, 11:12 a.m.

– Granby 4th of July Parade, Granby, 11:24 a.m.

– Greeley Stampede Independence Day Parade, Greeley, 11:35 a.m.

– 4th at Firestone, Firestone, 11:38 a.m.

Flyover occasions are estimates and is also cancelled because of climate. The plane may additionally be seen between these places as they transition between Independence Day celebrations.

Occasion coordinators from these places receiving flyovers requested help from the U.S. Air Drive’s Aerial Occasions Workplace in Washington, D.C. Flyover occasions are coordinated with occasion employees and are performed at no extra price to the taxpayer. They function coaching for our pilots.