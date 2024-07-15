Colombia’s soccer federation president and son among 27 arrested in chaos at Copa America final

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Colombia’s soccer federation president and his son had been amongst 27 individuals arrested through the crowd management points that broke out Sunday on the Copa America closing between Argentina and Colombia, police mentioned Monday.

Ramón Jesurún and his son Ramon Jamil Jesurun had been detained after the occasion at Laborious Rock Stadium, and charged, Miami-Dade police detective Andre Martin advised The Related Press. Martin didn’t disclose the costs.

Ramon Jamil Jesurun was booked on three counts of battery on an official Sunday, arrest data confirmed.

Colombia’s soccer federation didn’t instantly reply Monday to a request for remark from the AP.

It was a chaotic scene simply hours earlier than the scheduled 8 p.m. begin of the championship match between the 2 South American international locations: Followers pressured their means in and jumped over safety railings and ran previous law enforcement officials and stadium attendants, some showing hysterical as they looked for the individuals they arrived with.

There seemed to be vital injury to the venue consequently. Video and pictures posted to social media confirmed the shattered aspect railings of an escalator contained in the stadium, with footwear, soda cans, studying glasses and articles of clothes left behind. Safety railings at a checkpoint within the southwest entrance to the stadium had been bent over as hundreds of individuals, together with crying youngsters, pushed towards them.

The division mentioned over 800 legislation enforcement officers had been on the occasion.

