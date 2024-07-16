Colombian soccer fans remain proud after Copa America heartbreak

There was heartbreak and wild celebrations amongst two of South Florida’s largest Latino communities as Argentina beat Colombia to take the Copa America with an extra-time successful purpose at Onerous Rock stadium in Miami Gardens.

Soccer followers had flocked to bars and eating places for watch events forward of Sunday evening’s ultimate. On the stadium there was chaos, as kick-off was delayed as a consequence of extreme issues with attendees, with many ticketless followers storming via the gates whereas others with tickets have been unable to get in.

At Mondongo’s Restaurant in Doral, the vitality was excessive with Colombian followers packing the home. A DJ blasted Colombian music and prospects decked out of their staff’s yellow jersey blew bugles as kick-off approached.

For supporters like North Miami Seashore resident Valeria Bastidas, who has been watching Colombian soccer her whole life, the expectation was simply as excessive.

“It’s been a very long time since Colombians have gotten to such an vital place. Immediately is a crucial day,” mentioned Bastida, who hails from Pereira, Colombia.

The final time the ‘Cafeteros’ gained the Copa America was in 2001.

Kendall resident Juan Montana mentioned he confirmed up as a result of soccer brings folks collectively.

“It’s nice when Colombians residing overseas can come collectively and share a second and keep in mind the way it was once they have been in Colombia,” mentioned Montana.

The sport began with a number of near-misses and each groups had good possession of the ball, however, by halftime, neither staff had scored a purpose. However the crowd at Mondongo’s remained hopeful.

Daniel Perez, 11, who’s been taking part in soccer for seven years, was in good spirits. “They’ve a lot vitality,” mentioned Perez, who needs to play for the Colombian nationwide staff someday. “Let’s win!”

Daniel Perez has been taking part in soccer since he was 4 years previous. His favourite participant is James Rodriguez, who was named the event’s MVP.

Music and heartbreak

Throughout half-time, Colombian singer Shakira carried out a medley of hits together with Hips Don’t Lie and TQG. Artist Karol G sang the Colombian nationwide anthem at the start of the sport.

Greater than ever, music was a part of the fan expertise on the Copa America. For Colombian followers, the music of this season has been El Ritmo Que Nos Une by Ryan Castro, which was written for the event. The reggaeton hit went viral on social media, and drew in additional supporters for the staff.

Again on the sector, with the rating nonetheless deadlocked at 0-0 on the finish of 90 minutes, the sport went into additional time. And with eight minutes left on the clock, Argentinian participant Lautaro Martinez scored the only purpose of the complete recreation, giving the staff the championship.

At Mondongo’s, patrons have been silent.

“[I’m] unhappy,” mentioned Perez. “The protection simply stopped working.”

Round Manolo bakery on Collins Avenue in North Seashore, an space generally known as Little Buenos Aires, Argentina followers who had celebrated the staff’s World Cup win in 2022 as soon as once more took over the streets to sing, dance and wave their flags. The one stain on their night was what a foul harm to Argentina’s — and Inter Miami’s — talismanic famous person Lionel Messi.

Regardless of the loss, Colombian followers at Mondongo’s remained hopeful — and proud. Quickly sufficient, music started blasting all through the restaurant once more, lingering prospects clapping because the Colombian gamers stepped as much as obtain their awards.

Doral resident Kriss Prado, from Cali, mentioned she was glad the staff got here thus far.

“That is how the sport is,” mentioned Prado. “I do know the staff will proceed impressing folks as a result of Colombians will at all times impress.”