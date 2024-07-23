Colombian bullfighters decry new ban on the centuries-old tradition and vow to keep it alive

CHOACHI, Colombia (AP) — Sebastián Caqueza says a new regulation to ban bullfighting in Colombia by mid-2027 won’t dampen his ardour for the game that he has been training since has was a small boy.

Caqueza grew to become an expert matador 5 years in the past by taunting a completely grown bull for about 20 minutes and killing it together with his sword, in a ceremony referred to as the Alternativa. Now, the 33-year-old says he’ll battle to make a dwelling as a bullfighter, however vows to do his greatest to remain within the centuries-old custom.

“I’ll proceed to take part in bullfights outdoors of Colombia,” stated Caqueza. “And as soon as bullfights are unlawful in Colombia, we’ll stage them right here anyway, as a result of that is our ardour and our life.”

“I’ll die a bullfighter” Caqueza stated.

The laws signed Monday by President Gustavo Petro locations restrictions on bullfighting for a three-year transitional interval after which imposes a full ban by mid-2027. It additionally orders the federal government to show greater than a dozen bullfighting arenas into live performance halls and exhibition venues.

The invoice was authorised earlier this 12 months by Colombia’s Congress after a heated debate. It removes Colombia from the brief listing of nations the place bullfighting remains to be authorized, together with Spain, France, Portugal, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru, though the invoice doesn’t spell out sanctions for many who proceed to stage bullfights.

Current polls performed throughout Colombia point out bullfighting has misplaced recognition within the South American nation, and animal rights activists have extensively celebrated the federal government’s efforts to finish an endeavor they describe as merciless and out of contact with trendy values.

Bullfighting aficionados, and those that make a dwelling from the game, argue the federal government is threatening the cultural freedoms of minorities.

The invoice has particularly apprehensive matadors, their assistants and cattle ranchers who focus on rearing preventing bulls, whose future is now unsure.

“For me bullfighting is like loving somebody, and now we’re banned from that,” stated Nicolas Nossa, a 70-year outdated retired matador, who runs a bullfighting academy in Choachi, a city of lower than 10,000 individuals surrounded by grazing fields and forested mountains.

Within the city’s small bullfighting enviornment, college students apply with their capes, utilizing a cart topped with actual horns that an teacher pushes towards them. The bullfighting academy has educated greater than 100 youths, in line with Nossa, together with the matador Caqueza, who started to check his craft as a teen.

However the brand new laws is already forcing the academy to make some adjustments.

Courses have been suspended for kids beneath 14 since Could, when legislators authorised the invoice. Now the academy’s leaders should resolve if they need to proceed coaching a youthful cadre of bullfighters in a rustic the place the exercise will quickly be banned.

“That is particularly painful for my era,” Nossa stated, “as a result of we’ve witnessed the greatness of bullfighting. We symbolize the hero of flesh and blood, who dies, for actual, if he should, similar to the bull additionally will get killed” within the enviornment.

Nossa lamented the unsure way forward for bullfighting and stated he hopes plans by bullfighting supporters to file a lawsuit in Colombia’s Constitutional Courtroom will reach blocking the ban.

Animal rights activists had been asking Congress to implement a ban for greater than twenty years, usually dropping key votes by slim margins.

Andrea Padilla, a senator for Colombia’s inexperienced get together who has lengthy been a champion of animal rights, believes views about spectacles involving animals have modified. She stated passing anti-bullfighting laws was lastly doable as a result of Colombia’s first left-wing authorities put strain on many legislators to approve it.

Padilla questioned the arguments of bullfighting aficionados, who reward bulls for his or her bravery and say their future is to die with honor within the ring.

“I don’t perceive how one can elevate an animal to see it destroyed in a public occasion,” she stated.

Colombia’s president had tried to ban bullfights since 2012, when he was mayor of Bogota and revoked a contract granted to promoters to make use of town’s bullring, which may seat round 14,000 individuals.

Bullfights stopped in Bogota whereas Petro was mayor, however they resumed after his time period ended, because of a court docket choice that stated shutting down the bullring violated the rights of aficionados to specific their cultural heritage.

Nonetheless, supporters of bullfighting continued to face obstacles in Bogota and different main cities like Medellin, although Cali, Colombia’s third largest metropolis, has continued to carry these occasions frequently.

The final bullfight in Bogota was in March 2020, simply earlier than massive gatherings had been banned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 2012, Petro arbitrarily shut down the bullring, and since then plenty of different smaller cities started to do the identical,” stated Caqueza, the bullfighter from Choachi.

Cattle ranchers who elevate the aggressive and lean bulls utilized in bullfights have additionally suffered from the custom’s decline, and now their future is unsure.

Within the municipality of Mosquera, on the outskirts of Bogota, Gonzalo Sáez de Santamaría runs the Mondoñedo ranch, which has greater than 300 head of cattle that embrace cows, totally grown preventing bulls and their offspring. The ranch was based in 1923, with 5 preventing bulls that his great-grandfather introduced from Spain by ship.

“What are we going to do with all this cattle?” Sáez de Santamaría requested throughout a latest go to to his ranch. “For each bull that dies in a hoop, there are 10 to fifteen extra preventing bulls” on Colombian ranches.

Sáez de Santamaría estimates there are greater than 30,000 preventing bulls in Colombia.

Padilla, the inexperienced get together senator, regrets that the brand new regulation — drafted by a member of the president’s Historic Pact get together — doesn’t specify what must be finished with bulls bred for fights, however stated she hoped their homeowners would allow them to stay.

Sáez de Santamaría stated preventing bulls, which typically weigh between 400 and 450 kilos (800 kilos and 990 kilos) and might deliver round $5,000 to be used in fights, are costly to keep up. He predicted most ranchers will find yourself promoting their bulls to slaughterhouses.

He stated he’s considering turning his property right into a ranch for elevating beef cattle or maybe right into a dairy farm. Or he could promote it to builders within the space who’ve been shopping for up land to place up factories and residence buildings.

“Bullfights are an historic ritual with spiritual origins. It’s unhappy these these bulls will now must die in a slaughterhouse,” Sáez de Santamaría stated.

There aren’t any dependable statistics in Colombia about how many individuals make a dwelling from bullfights, so the financial influence of the ban is unclear.

The invoice, nonetheless, calls on the federal government to establish individuals who make a dwelling from bullfighting and finance initiatives that may assist them develop new livelihoods.

Die-hard bullfighter Caqueza stated he’s not fascinated by doing anything.

“If we will’t combat bulls, we’re lifeless in life,” he stated.

